B&DYFL match of the week: YMCA Blues v BJFF Tiempos

By Andy Moore
Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
YMCA Blues and BJFF Tiempos are coming to the end of their Under-11s campaign in the Blackpool and District Youth League Photo: Karen TebbuttYMCA Blues and BJFF Tiempos are coming to the end of their Under-11s campaign in the Blackpool and District Youth League Photo: Karen Tebbutt
YMCA Blues and BJFF Tiempos are coming to the end of their Under-11s campaign in the Blackpool and District Youth League Photo: Karen Tebbutt
Two teams coming to the end of their Under-11s campaign in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League can reflect on a season of progress and fun.

The YMCA Blues and BJFF Tiempos can be proud of their development over the course of 2024/25 and they provided a hard-fought match of the week for The Gazette on Saturday.

YMCA manager Paul Williams said: “It was a very good, evenly-matched game, with lots of chances for both sides. It could have gone either way and was played in very good spirit.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BJFF boss Matthew Anderson agreed and added: “It was a really good game and both sets of players wanted to put on a show.”

YMCA Blues and BJFF Tiempos can reflect on a season of progress and fun Photo: Karen TebbuttYMCA Blues and BJFF Tiempos can reflect on a season of progress and fun Photo: Karen Tebbutt
YMCA Blues and BJFF Tiempos can reflect on a season of progress and fun Photo: Karen Tebbutt
Read More
B&DYFL match of the week: Thornton Cleveleys Lions v Fleetwood Town Junior Reds

This has been only the second full season for Matthew’s side, who came together at the end of the under-nines’ season.

“We’ve had a few changes of personnel but they are developing well. Everyone is enjoying it and we’re looking forward to the last league game,” added Matthew, who also coaches an under-16s team at BJFF.

YMCA Blues have two games to go and are ending their third season in the league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The BJFF Tiempos squad Photo: Karen TebbuttThe BJFF Tiempos squad Photo: Karen Tebbutt
The BJFF Tiempos squad Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Boss Paul added: “It has been an up-and-down season. It’s been a bit difficult because we lost a few players last summer.

“We have been a bit short at times but we’ve always got a team out, the boys have enjoyed it and are all improving.

“We have a good core of seven players from that first season and we’ll have some new recruits for next season.”

Both teams have end-of-season tournaments to look forward to as well, with YMCA competing at St Annes, while the Tiempos will be in action at Fleetwood Gym.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The YMCA Blues players Photo: Karen TebbuttThe YMCA Blues players Photo: Karen Tebbutt
The YMCA Blues players Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Flynn was the YMCA player of the match. Playing in defence, he kept one of BJFF’s most dangerous players quiet and played with a smile on his face throughout.

The standout player for BJFF was Harley, who gave a superb display in goal even though it isn’t his usual position.

Related topics:Paul WilliamsBlackpoolHarley
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice