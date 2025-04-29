YMCA Blues and BJFF Tiempos are coming to the end of their Under-11s campaign in the Blackpool and District Youth League Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Two teams coming to the end of their Under-11s campaign in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League can reflect on a season of progress and fun.

The YMCA Blues and BJFF Tiempos can be proud of their development over the course of 2024/25 and they provided a hard-fought match of the week for The Gazette on Saturday.

YMCA manager Paul Williams said: “It was a very good, evenly-matched game, with lots of chances for both sides. It could have gone either way and was played in very good spirit.”

BJFF boss Matthew Anderson agreed and added: “It was a really good game and both sets of players wanted to put on a show.”

This has been only the second full season for Matthew’s side, who came together at the end of the under-nines’ season.

“We’ve had a few changes of personnel but they are developing well. Everyone is enjoying it and we’re looking forward to the last league game,” added Matthew, who also coaches an under-16s team at BJFF.

YMCA Blues have two games to go and are ending their third season in the league.

The BJFF Tiempos squad Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Boss Paul added: “It has been an up-and-down season. It’s been a bit difficult because we lost a few players last summer.

“We have been a bit short at times but we’ve always got a team out, the boys have enjoyed it and are all improving.

“We have a good core of seven players from that first season and we’ll have some new recruits for next season.”

Both teams have end-of-season tournaments to look forward to as well, with YMCA competing at St Annes, while the Tiempos will be in action at Fleetwood Gym.

The YMCA Blues players Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Flynn was the YMCA player of the match. Playing in defence, he kept one of BJFF’s most dangerous players quiet and played with a smile on his face throughout.

The standout player for BJFF was Harley, who gave a superb display in goal even though it isn’t his usual position.