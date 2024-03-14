David Shaw brings proud tradition of Fylde coast basketball back to life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What Time is it? Game Time - A History of Basketball on the Fylde Coast has been two years in the making and was a real labour of love for first-time author David Shaw.

The book tells the story of the sport from 1970 to the present day, with profiles of more than 40 players and coaches.

Author David Shaw in his basketball playing days in Blackpool in the 1990s

David could call on his own memories as a player in the 1990s with the successful Team Allitt, but also undertook extensive research, gathering material and conducting interviews.

He explained: “The book covers the characters, the teams, the leagues, the competitions, the highs and the lows.

“There are some off-court stories, observations, stats and lots of photos - and you get to know a little more about the author too.

“The subject matter is niche but I hope the book will appeal to anyone with an interest in Blackpool history and sport.”

Interviewees include Lorraine Rawson, the former England player and national under-15s coach, now in her 80s.

Also featured is Will Shaw, the author's son, offering insight into a player's journey from local competitions to national league level.

Indeed, this is a real family project as the book's cover is designed by David's stepson Connor Prue, a Blackpool tattooist.

David, who is Yorkshire-born but has lived in Blackpool for 50 years, added: “I was surprised by the fantastic response I got. People were happy to speak with me and I’ve got some good stories.

“People don’t realise that quite a few Blackpool teams enjoyed success over the years, like the Blackpool Telefusion Pacemakers. They played in the National League at the old Warbreck School, where I was a pupil and was introduced to the game.”

A social event for the Blackpool basketball community (past and present) is planned for Bradley's Sports Bar at Mill Farm Sports Village on April 6, coinciding with the book's launch.

Signed copies, priced £17,50, will be available from the author via [email protected]