David Shaw first contacted The Gazette about his labour of love a year ago, when we provided some match reports from our archives, and the project has grown since.

David, who played for the successful Team Allitt in the 1990s, takes up the story: “I’m surprised by the fantastic response. People were happy to speak with me and I’ve got some good stories.

“I have collated a mass of material, including photos, press cuttings, league tables, match programmes and even some kit.

“I have reached out to over 250 past and current players, administrators and officials and have had many face-to-face meetings.

“People don’t realise there have been quite a few Blackpool teams who enjoyed success over the years.

“Courtesy of Ian Whittam, I have over 70 programmes from Blackpool Telefusion Pacemakers matches from 1977-81.

“They played in the National League at the old Warbreck School and really put Blackpool on the basketball map.

“They had two Americans in the team and attracted 250 spectators for home games.”

David’s research isn’t over yet as he explains: “I still want people to get in touch and fill in some missing links in the chain. It’s my first book and I’m also looking for ideas about how best to get it published.

“My goal is to finish the book around September or October and I’d like to stage an exhibition with the material I’ve collected because people have responded in such a positive way.

“I focus on the sport’s rise from the 1970s to the 90s and its state now.

“The sport is on a downward spiral in Blackpool at present – the only real coaching going on is for children and there are established teams in Preston and at Myerscough taking any good players.

“Beyond the obvious target audience of people involved in basketball, I hope other sports enthusiasts and the folk of Blackpool will find the book interesting.”.