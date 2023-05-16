Big challenge for Blackpool Netball Club after promotion to National Premier League

The North West Premier League champions have moved up to NPL3 via the England Netball play-offs and will be the only Lancashire club playing at national level when the season begins in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having qualified for the play-offs twice before, Blackpool were among 12 teams from across England Netball's nine regions to compete for NPL places at Worcester.

Blackpool Netball Club have won promotion to the National Premier League Picture: MORGAN HARLOW

Winning two of their three group games, against Shooting Stars from Hampshire and Seatonians from Tyne and Wear, Blackpool qualified for the final as runners-up.

Their opponents for this fourth match in 48 hours were South West League champions Team Jets, who are based on Jersey and are coached by former England captain Serena Guthrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Blackpool have a top coach of their own in Gabrielle Towell, assistant coach of Super League champions Manchester Thunder, and her side stuck to their game plan for a 50-43 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackpool club, based at Palatine Leisure Centre, raised £6,000 in three weeks to make their play-off experience possible.

The club wishes to show gratitude to its sponsors, including Glassbrooks solicitors, Ability to Achieve, North West Roofing Supplies, Green Light Lighting Solutions, Fylde Coast Gas, ANM Analytics, and AS Financial Management.

Club captain Victoria Danson, also a coach, told The Gazette: “This promotion is a cause for celebration for the team but also for the town, and shows that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“According to data from Sport England, girls are less likely to be active than boys, with only 10 per cent meeting the recommended activity levels. This is an exciting time to get involved in netball on the Fylde coast, with increased opportunities and competitions being made available.

“This is the club where England star Eleanor Cardwell (now playing professionally in Australia) developed as a junior, aged just nine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there are major hurdles yet to overcome as Blackpool must meet England Netball's strict criteria for NPL membership.

Victoria explains: “You must have sunken posts and a 3m run-off around the court or you will forfeit your place. At present, there is no venue on the Fylde coast that offers this. We are trying to find a new home venue and work with someone to get it up to scratch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is also the cost of travel in a national competition. There is a team from Trafford in our league but they are mostly in London and the south, so there are real financial implications.”

Blackpool are on the lookout for a new main sponsor, who could help the club to produce its next Ellie Cardwell.