Lancashire will face Yorkshire to determine which of them finishes top of Division One North and wins through to contest the Bill Beaumont Cup final at Twickenham eight days later against either Kent or Cornwall.

The Roses rivals have beaten Cheshire and Hertfordshire to set up the Manchester decider.

However, while Yorkshire have racked up 157 points in two crushing victories, Lancashire needed a last-minute try in order to win 44-39 at Hertford last weekend.

Nevertheless, record 25-time winners Lancashire are anxious to make their first trip to Twickenham since 2018.

Nelson, the squad co-ordinator, would be delighted to do so at the expense of Yorkshire, who were the inaugural champions 134 years ago.

He told the Gazette: “This is what you want resting on the last game. The lads want to get back to Twickenham, it would be the first time for a lot of them and it’s winner takes all on Saturday.

“Hertfordshire are a decent side and the lads really had to dig deep. The travelling was very difficult and taking five points is a massive credit to them.

“Yorkshire is a much bigger county in rugby terms and they have a wealth of choice with nine National League clubs this season, but we are confident.

“The spirit, the commitment and the buy-in have been brilliant. Getting the players together at this time of year is always tough but the belief and passion within this group has been superb.”

Lancashire may have fewer clubs of national standing than their trans-Pennine rivals but they can rely on Fylde.

The Woodlands club has provided 10 players for the current campaign and a new head coach in Alex Loney.

Fylde players have also scored nine of Lancashire’s 15 tries, four of them by Woodlands captain Ben Gregory.

Nelson added: “Alex has led the coaching group and has really enthused the players, playing a classic Lancashire brand of rugby.

“I look after the continuity and I appoint the coaches and the management team.

“I’ve been head coach for 20 years and I think it’s time to put someone else in that position.

“Alex has been involved with Lancashire as a player at different age groups and I’ve watched him come through the system. I believe we have the right team in place to take us forward.”

Nelson, who also serves as senior rugby consultant at Fylde, sees the County Championship as an important opportunity to make a statement about rugby union in this region.

“We want to be a real playmaker in the landscape of North West rugby and the next couple of years will be pivotal,” he said.