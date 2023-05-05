Fylde boss Alex Loney takes top job for Lancashire's County Championship quest

A long-time player and coach for the Red Rose squad, Fylde’s joint-head coach takes the top job for the first time as Lancashire play the first of their three group games against Cheshire at Birkenhead Park (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prize in their sights is a place at Twickenham for the Bill Beaumont Cup final on May 28 and Loney is confident in his 23-man squad, which contains 10 Fylde players: the largest contingent from any club.

Lancashire's Dave Fairbrother is the Fylde coaches' player of the season Picture: CHRIS FARROW / FYLDE RFC

He told The Gazette: “I’m very happy to be involved. I was an assistant coach last season and am proud to have been asked to be head coach.

“It’s also pleasing that so many Fylde players have put their hand up and want to be involved after a long season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t face Cheshire last season and it’s good to be playing them again. No doubt they will have a large Sale FC contingent, fresh from their very good season in National One.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire will have inside information on them as their captain is Sale’s Dan Birchall.

Cornwall took the title last year as the championship returned after a Covid-enforced three-year break.

The competition has otherwise taken place every year – outside wartime – since 1889 and Lancashire boast the proudest record as 25-time winners, though they haven’t graced the national stadium for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loney added: “Lancashire have enjoyed a lot of success under Mark (long-time head coach Nelson, still very much involved as squad co-ordinator), but there’s a thirst to get back for the final.

Lancashire’s other North group games are away to Hertfordshire (their last opponents at Twickenham) on May 13 and at home to Yorkshire at Sedgley Park on the 20th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Loney will be assisted by backs coach Stephen Briers (brother of Fylde’s other head coach, Chris) and forwards coach Paul Arnold (the former Fylde player and coach).

Red Rose supremo Nelson said: “The players are expertly led by a new coaching combination headed up for the first time by Alex Loney. We have a great management group and everyone involved is relishing the competition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lancashire squad in full is as follows.

Backs: Jacob Browne (Preston G), Jordan Dorrington (Fylde), Rhys Henderson (Sedgley Park), Will Hunt (Preston), Scott Rawlings (Fylde), Sam Russell (Blackburn), Greg Smith (Fylde), Jacob Tansey (Sedgley), Connor Wilkinson (Fylde).

Forwards: Tane Bentley (Sedgley), Dorey Bowker (Fylde), Dan Birchall (Sale FC), Bob Birtwell (Sedgley), Oscar Crowe (Sedgley), Dave Fairbrother (Fylde, Ben Gregory (Fylde), Toby Harrison (Fylde), Henry Higginson (Fylde) Adam Mallinson (Sedgley), Olli Parkinson (Fylde), Danny Rylance (Rotherham), Gabriel Seriki (Sedgley ), Ollie Trippier (Preston)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the Fylde players involved had a further reason to celebrate at the club’s end-of-season awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice-captain Dave Fairbrother was the coaches’ choice as player of the season, while Connor Wilkinson took the players’ award.