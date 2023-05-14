Hertfordshire had been overwhelmed, 70-19, against Yorkshire a week earlier and Lancashire – despite long traffic hold-ups and a subsequently delayed kick-off – began in a fashion that suggested this game might follow a similar course.

In the second minute, full-back Jacob Browne found enough space to score the opening try.

The home county hit back a couple of minutes later with a penalty, followed by their first try from centre Richard Streets.

l-r: Fylde's Lancashire contingent of Henry Higginson, Scott Rawlings, David Fairbrother, Tom Grimes, Toby Harrison, Corey Bowker, Ben Gregory, Adam Lanigan, Connor Wilkinson, and head coach Alex Loney

Another Herts penalty followed and they led 11-5 in the 16th minute.

Fylde skipper Ben Gregory, who notched two tries in Lancashire’s victory against Cheshire last time out, was at it again with a converted effort in the 25th minute.

Then, on the half-hour, Gregory’s clubmate Toby Harrison went over the whitewash to give Lancashire a 17-11 lead.

However, the Stags hit back with a try to regain the lead but this rollercoaster of a match saw Lancashire back in front on 39 minutes as Fylde winger Tom Grimes scored on the left-hand side to put them 22-18 in front.

Nevertheless, in added time at the end of the half, Streets crossed for his second try and Hertfordshire’s third to make the score 25-22 in their favour at the break.

Fylde’s David Fairbrother was shown a yellow card in the 48th minute and Hertfordshire took immediate advantage with a try from Alex Banna for an increased lead of 32-22.

The game changed direction again when Gregory and Grimes both scored their second tries, restoring Lancashire’s advantage at 34-32.

Herts weren’t finished and, a couple of minutes later, they claimed a fifth try as Josh Hewitt thundered under the posts for a five-point lead at 39-34.

A shock win beckoned but, on 69 minutes, Browne levelled matters at 39-39 with his second score.

The last 10 minutes saw both teams battle for the winning score, which came when Sedgley Park’s Rhys Henderson claimed the game’s 13th try after a fine 30-metre burst.

Lancashire head coach Alex Loney said: “We’re really pleased with getting the result today.

“The match was a full-blown county encounter, which ebbed and flowed, and needed us to dig deep to achieve a five-point win.

“Obviously, we could have been more accurate in certain parts of the match, but when it mattered, we managed to put together positive phases of play.

“Travelling away for five-plus hours is always a challenge and I am proud of the players for how they prepared against a competitive side.

“Next week will be massive against a strong Yorkshire team. The players have had full club league seasons and next week is why they want to be involved in county rugby.

“I implore all Lancashire Rugby supporters to come along to Sedgley Park next week to be part of what will be a showcase of county rugby.”

Hertfordshire: Foster, Rudling, Venter, Streets, Stanford, Sharp, Elliott, Hewitt, Walliker, Samuel, Swift, Jordan, Banna, Fry, Funaki. Replacements: Bond, Mckenna, Jones, Fitts, Jarman, Johnson, Rees.

