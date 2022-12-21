It seems everyone is getting poorly around me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

My son hasn't been great in recent days and a few of my clients are not feeling well either with Christmas coming up.

Mikey Moon will be back with more health and fitness tips in the New Year

I always tell my clients that the worst thing you can do is train when you are not well.

Sure, there is a difference between having a bit of a cold and being really ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, have you ever noticed that when you are ill and you keep working at full capacity, then it takes you longer to get better?

This is because your body really needs to focus its energy on getting rid of the illness you have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you continue to break the body down during your workouts, it will hamper the body's ability to recover from the illness.

So if you think to yourself, “I'll just go and sweat it out”, you are probably stalling your recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, get some rest, take a couple of days off hard training, drink plenty of water and eat well.

Look after yourself over the coming days and have a great Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I'll be back in the New Year and whatever you are doing over the next couple of weeks, have fun.