Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Be realistic about Christmas
In this week’s health and fitness column, it’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas for Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness
I don’t usually feel Christmassy so early in December but this year I'm excited.
However, December can be a bit of a minefield in the gym.
Let's face it, there is a lot going on there’s a lot going on this month – Christmas parties and usually a box of Celebrations going round the office.
It’s hard to stay motivated in December, so here are some tips I give to my clients.
1) Try not to get out of the training habit. Take your kit to work with you or go early in the morning. If you train after work, go straight to the gym. This will give you less time to get cosy at home.
2) Book into a class. If motivation is low, try group activities instead or find a training partner.
Don't overindulge. There's a few chocolates kicking around at work, you can have one or two but not nine or ten. The same goes for alcohol, I am out pretty much every weekend in December so I will no doubt over indulge and that is just fine, but not every night throughout December. Like all things, pick your moments, and do everything in moderation and you will be okay.
4) Tick over and be okay with ticking over. Realism has to come into it at some stage, if you can be strict with your food through December then great you can expect some good results, if you know you can't then you need to be okay with ticking over.
Continue to go to the gym and being moderate with your food, but it is December so enjoy it.
Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.