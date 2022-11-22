My little boy is 18 months old now and fiercely independent, to the point where he is actually quite hard work.

Despite the tantrums, there is a really important lesson we can learn from toddlers.

Mikey Moon provides health and fitness tips every week for Gazette readers

The one thing about Carter is he just refuses to give up on something. If he has an idea in his head, then he’s doing it and that’s it.

Recently, he has taken to climbing up onto the sofa. It isn’t an easy feat for a little cub but he’s just managing it now.

He couldn’t do it the first few times but, despite the tears, he didn’t stop trying after failing around 10-15 times.

As adults, we become scared to do new things and nervous about things not working out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many of us have tried a diet for two weeks, not seen the results immediately and then said to ourselves, ‘I give up’?

I bet all of us have done it at least once, myself included, whereas what we should do is keep going and try to find new – and better – ways to make things work.

Maybe then we wouldn’t be so scared of failure in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad