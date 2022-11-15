We can wing some training sessions but they usually require an element of structure – and here’s how I would do it.

Firstly, warm up with a three-minute heart-raiser and some stretching or mobility work.

Mikey Moon says workouts need planning

Then it’s one of the big four lifts: deadlift, squat, bench or overhead press. I would do three or four sets with 16-24 reps.

Most bang for your buck comes from multi-joint compound movements, which are great for building muscle and also strength.

Here I would have lunges, chest press, rows and shoulder press – but tie in a couple of these with your big lift.

For example, if your big lift is a deadlift, then don’t have Romanian Deadlifts in the same session.

I would be looking to hit eight to 12 reps but no more than 12 as these are your hypertrophy movements.

Next would be isolation movements, which sneak up on you and become hard quickly because you are focusing on one muscle.

These are your leg extensions, lateral raises, bicep curls – and we are looking at 12-15 reps on each at the end of your workout.

I like to get the big movements out of the way first and finish with some abs or conditioning, depending on the client’s goals.

