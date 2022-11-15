News you can trust since 1873
Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Structure your training

This week's health and fitness advice from Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness is to structure your sessions.

By Mikey Moon
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 12:47am
We can wing some training sessions but they usually require an element of structure – and here’s how I would do it.

Firstly, warm up with a three-minute heart-raiser and some stretching or mobility work.

Then it’s one of the big four lifts: deadlift, squat, bench or overhead press. I would do three or four sets with 16-24 reps.

Most bang for your buck comes from multi-joint compound movements, which are great for building muscle and also strength.

Here I would have lunges, chest press, rows and shoulder press – but tie in a couple of these with your big lift.

For example, if your big lift is a deadlift, then don’t have Romanian Deadlifts in the same session.

I would be looking to hit eight to 12 reps but no more than 12 as these are your hypertrophy movements.

Next would be isolation movements, which sneak up on you and become hard quickly because you are focusing on one muscle.

These are your leg extensions, lateral raises, bicep curls – and we are looking at 12-15 reps on each at the end of your workout.

I like to get the big movements out of the way first and finish with some abs or conditioning, depending on the client’s goals.

Following something like this will lead to incredible results.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.

Fortitude Fitness