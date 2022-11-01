Sometimes we are really motivated and at other times we can’t seem to just get motivated at all.

We’ve all been there but the trick is how to get your motivation back when it goes.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips every week

It will always come and go, and when it does go the secret is to start relying on something else to keep you attending the gym.

This is where discipline comes in. It can be hard to stay disciplined when we lose motivation but the important thing to understand is that it will come back, so staying disciplined is really important.

Getting to the gym on the days we don’t particularly want to is one thing that separates people who get results from those who don’t.

Everyone can go to the gym when they’re motivated but once you start missing, then it becomes easier to miss more.

Sometimes all that is needed to spark motivation is a change of scenery, a change of workout, a change of time … a change of something.

New things can bring on motivation.