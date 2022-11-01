News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Mikey Moon on health and fitness: How to stay motivated

This week's health and fitness tip from Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness is to be aware that your motivation will not always be there.

By Mikey Moon
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 6:54pm
Read More
Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Workouts aren't all about weight loss

Sometimes we are really motivated and at other times we can’t seem to just get motivated at all.

We’ve all been there but the trick is how to get your motivation back when it goes.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips every week

Most Popular

It will always come and go, and when it does go the secret is to start relying on something else to keep you attending the gym.

This is where discipline comes in. It can be hard to stay disciplined when we lose motivation but the important thing to understand is that it will come back, so staying disciplined is really important.

Getting to the gym on the days we don’t particularly want to is one thing that separates people who get results from those who don’t.

Everyone can go to the gym when they’re motivated but once you start missing, then it becomes easier to miss more.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sometimes all that is needed to spark motivation is a change of scenery, a change of workout, a change of time … a change of something.

New things can bring on motivation.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.

Fortitude Fitness