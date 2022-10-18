There is a quote which says that ‘comparison is the thief of joy.’

While I think there is some truth in this, it is my opinion that, actually, perspective is the thief of joy.

Let’s say you see someone in the gym who is in great shape.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness

It is perfectly okay to compare your lifestyle with theirs as long as you do it with perspective.

How many times do they go to the gym? How do they train? How do they eat? These are not bad comparisons if they can provide you with tips to be successful yourself.

Where comparison becomes unhealthy is when you allow it to consume you.

There is a big difference between healthy comparison, where you try to learn about what someone else is doing to improve yourself and actually comparing yourself to that person’s appearance.

It’s really simple to change the language of this as well.

So when you say ‘that person looks better than I do’, change it to ‘what do they do to get into that shape?’

You might find yourself asking them questions and seeing if you can apply it to your life in order to help you look and feel better.

Do everything with perspective, especially comparison. Comparison, if used correctly, can be a pretty powerful thing.