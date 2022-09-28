Mikey Moon on moving forward in Retreat
In this week's health and fitness column, Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness describes the Fortitude Retreat.
Last weekend we hosted our first ever retreat at an incredible venue in Austwick – the ideal location for walking and workouts. We were blessed with good weather as well.
The best thing about the retreat was the wide range of people who came along with a common goal to take something from the weekend.
They came from different walks of life and brought different experiences, but the way they listened to everyone’s stories and helped each other was incredible.
The feedback has been excellent and we can’t wait to do another one.
Special thanks to our incredible yoga instructor Claire and to Kelsea and Lisa at Fortitude Fuel for the amazing food.
And also to our two inspirational guest speakers: Jonny Mitchell (Invictus Games athlete) and Sarah Fletcher (business and life coach).
If you are interested in our May 2023 Retreat, keep an eye on the Fortitude Fitness social media channels.
Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.