Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: There is no shortcut

The basics work but they don’t sell very well: this has been a fact for years.

It’s no secret that, as humans, we want things that are good, cheap and – most of all – fast.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips every week

The truth is that, for a large number of things, you can’t have all three together.

If it’s cheap and fast, it’s probably not good. If it’s good and fast, it’s probably not cheap.

The truth is all we are doing is avoiding the truth and the truth is that, in order to get the results you want, you are going to have to work hard.

In fitness, there are no shortcuts. No one can give you a great body or good fitness levels, that can only come from you.

Someone can give you the tools but you need to use them consistently to get the results you want.

This is why a lot of people fail, they want things done for them.

We live in a world now where we can get everything at our fingertips at the click of a button, so why do we have to wait for this as well?

People lack the discipline and the necessary motivation to achieve a certain level of fitness and physique.

They can’t apply themselves and, when they fail, it’s usually someone else’s fault.

These are the people who jump from trainer to trainer, diet to diet, searching for the answers they want to hear rather than what they need to hear.