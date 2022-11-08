I know you don't want to hear it ... but Christmas is on its way.

And that means the party season is around the corner too.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips every week

Before you know it, you will be getting stressed about what to wear and wishing you had started to prepare sooner.

It's just under seven weeks until Christmas, which means you have time to make a pretty decent push towards your goals.

Let's say you work out four times a week – that means you have 28 workouts before the big day. You can do a lot in that time.

Also you have 47 days left to be in a calorie deficit and you can do a lot in that time as well.

The only downside is that your timer can only go down, so every day you don't start is a day closer to your Christmas party.

You can do it. You have plenty of time – you just need to start now.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road.