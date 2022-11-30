Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: The right way to diet
This week’s health and fitness tip from Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness: Don’t aim for too much too soon when dieting.
When we start a new dieting phase, we often have an urge to drop our calories really low.
Well, there is no escaping science and to lose weight you have to consume fewer calories – but that does not mean you have to go from 0-100mph as fast as possible.
The unfortunate truth is that most people I work with feel initially that their diet isn’t working because they are eating too much.
It is as if we are programmed to think dieting should be really restrictive and hard, which isn’t true. A diet should be a process – start slow and get faster.
I should add I am not against extreme dieting – I think it has its place over a short period but is not sustainable as a long-term fix.
Dieting shouldn’t be too hard if it’s done right. My clients always start on high-calorie diets for these reasons:
1. I want them to perform at a high level for as long as possible in the gym. Low calories increase fatigue and lower energy levels. Slow and steady wins the race.
2. If you start higher and plateau, you have room to go lower – but you don’t really if you start low and plateau.
3. You want to create something sustainable, not something really hard to stick to.
4. Your body needs a certain amount of calories to survive.
Starting high and working down usually leads to better results and more satisfaction.
Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.