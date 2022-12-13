How many people gain loads of weight over Christmas because they just don’t know when to call it quits?

We’ve all done it. You start by pinching a couple chocolates and suddenly the whole tin has gone in two days.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers healthy tips every Tuesday

It’s so easily done because there’s festive food everywhere and the tendency can be to say, “It’s Christmas!”

And then before you know it, you’ve given in to eating your entire bodyweight in food over the Christmas period.

Moderation is key at Christmas and you can indulge for a couple of days … absolutely, 100 per cent.

I’m not telling you that you need to be strict with yourself for the entire period.

However, it’s one thing to be flexible and overconsume on some days, but it’s a whole different matter spending an entire month binge-eating and drinking.

So no, I’m not telling you not to have fun at Christmas.

What I am saying is that two full weeks of eating as much as you can will not be good for you.

Christmas is perfect this year because it falls at a weekend.

That means you can have a couple of days of eating and relaxing before getting back to normal the following week.

Enjoy Christmas and everything that comes with it but do so in moderation.

