Steven Croft and Josh Beaumont will captain teams in a T20 at Lytham CC on June 27

Lancashire cricket and rugby fans are in for a treat as Lytham Cricket & Sports Club gets set to host a T20 match between two local sporting stars later this month.

Josh Beaumont, who announced his retirement from Sale Sharks last month, will lead a team against Lancashire hero Steven Croft’s XI on Friday, June 27.

It’s a testimonial event for Beaumont, the former Fylde player and son of Woodlands legend Sir Bill.

The event will also be a welcome return to Church Road for Lancashire great Croft, now interim head coach at Emirates Old Trafford.

His Lytham teammate Antony Mulligan said: “The Fylde has a great sporting heritage and we are really proud to celebrate the achievements of Josh Beaumont and Steven Croft.

“We will be bringing some exciting T20 festival vibes to Lytham and it promises to be a great match with some excellent players in both teams.

“We look forward to giving everyone a warm welcome, cricket and rugby fans alike, and wish Josh all the very best during his testimonial year.”

Gates will open at 3.30pm for a 5pm start, with entry £7.50 for adults, £5 for concessions and Lytham Cricket & Sports Club members, or free for under-16s, while the bar is open for drinks and refreshments.