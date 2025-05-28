Steven Croft has taken interim charge of Lancashire men's first team Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Steven Croft has been appointed as Lancashire’s interim men’s head coach following the departure of Dale Benkenstein from the club.

Benkenstein has left his position by mutual consent with the Red Rose second-bottom in division two of the Rothesay County Championship.

Blackpool-born Croft will lead Lancashire’s first team into their Vitality Blast campaign, which starts against Worcestershire Rapids at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday.

Croft, who led training on Wednesday, will be supported in the role by Will Porterfield, Craig White and Karl Krikken.

Awarded his Lancashire cap in 2010, Croft was a key member of the team that won the County Championship in 2011 and captained Lancashire Lightning to T20 Blast success in 2015.

He retired from all forms of cricket last year after making more than 600 appearances for the Red Rose and has been coaching the second XI this season.

Mark Chilton, Lancashire’s director of cricket performance, said: “Steven is a Lancashire legend, highly respected in the dressing room and has been working incredibly hard on his coaching career for several years.

“More recently, he has coached within our second XI and Academy, and has also joined a couple of England Under-19s tours, working with some of the brightest prospects in the country.

“I’d like to thank Steven, along with the other coaches, for stepping into the role at short notice ahead of the Vitality Blast opener tomorrow evening.”

A former South African international, Benkenstein had previously coached Hampshire and Gloucestershire, as well as having had a brief spell as Lancashire’s batting consultant in 2021.

He was appointed as Red Rose head coach in December 2023, following the departure of Glen Chapple.

Chilton added: “Following a difficult start to the season, we feel that now is the right time to make a change, as we look to improve our on-field performances.

“After relegation at the end of last season, results have not improved so far this year and after much consideration, both Dale and I feel the team will benefit from a change in direction.

“We would like to thank Dale for his hard work and commitment during his time at the club. He leaves Lancashire Cricket with our best wishes for the future.”