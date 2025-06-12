Ben Walton (left) will join brother Mike (right) and Fylde RFC next season Photo: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Fylde RFC have confirmed two new arrivals at the Woodlands for their 2025/26 National Two North season.

The first of the new recruits is forward Ben Walton, who joins from Fylde’s fellow N2N club Billingham.

He is the younger brother of Fylde forward Mike, who also joined them from Billingham last season.

“Joining Fylde will be a new adventure that I’m really looking forward to and it’s great to be reunited with my brother,” he told Fylde’s website.

Also adding to the Fylde ranks is fly-half Will Hunt, who had been on loan with them from Sale FC since February.

Hunt, whose former clubs also include Vale of Lune, Preston Grasshoppers, Glasgow Warriors, Ayrshire Bulls and Cascais Rugby, has also played for Lancashire under Alex Loney; Fylde’s joint-head coach.

“I’m really excited to be part of the 2025-26 campaign with Fylde,” Hunt said. “For me, the decision to re-sign was an easy one.”

Fylde also know who they will play and when following this week’s publication of the 2025/26 fixture list.​

Their National Two North season starts and ends against Hull Ionians, who visit the Woodlands on day one in September before welcoming Fylde to Brantingham Park on the last weekend in April.

The second game of the season brings a derby date with Preston Grasshoppers, who make the return journey on the last weekend before Christmas; the final game of 2025.

Fylde are scheduled to kick off the season with matches on eight consecutive weekends before the first of the season’s six breaks.

The new season’s fixtures are as follows:

Sept 6 Hull Ionians H

Sept 13 Preston Grasshoppers A

Sept 20 Billingham H

Sept 27 Hull H

Oct 4 Macclesfield A

Oct 11 Sheffield H

Oct 18 Scunthorpe A

Oct 25 Tynedale H

Nov 8 Wharfedale A

Nov 15 Darlington MP H

Nov 22 Otley A

Dec 6 Sheffield Tigers H

Dec 13 Rossendale A

Dec 20 Preston Grasshoppers H

Jan 10 Billingham A

Jan 17 Hull A

Jan 24 Macclesfield H

Jan 31 Sheffield A

Feb 14 Scunthorpe H

Feb 21 Tynedale A

Feb 28 Wharfedale H

Mar 14 Darlington MP A

Mar 21 Otley H

Apr 11 Sheffield Tigers A

April 18 Rossendale H

April 25 Hull Ionians A