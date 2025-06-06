Fylde RFC's joint-head coach Alex Loney Photo: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Fylde RFC joint-head coach Alex Loney remains “really motivated” to lead Lancashire back to Twickenham, even though their return for a County Championship final must wait another year.

That means the June 21 final will be a repeat of last year’s as Kent seek a hat-trick of titles.

Having conceded the first two tries, Lancashire were always chasing the game and Loney told The Gazette: “Yorkshire were clinical but we conceded those tries too easily and that put scoreboard pressure on us.

Lancashire lost their County Championship match against Yorkshire at the Woodlands Photo: Andy Sowden/Fylde RFC

“They were good value for their win. We were disappointed to concede after scoring our second try and Yorkshire scoring the first try of the second half did take the game away from us. Those were key moments.

“We felt pretty good at half-time (trailing 24-12), and felt that if we could score next and get back within one score, we could really put some pressure on.”

Though Lancashire fell short, it wasn’t for want of support from the Fylde club on the field and off.

Yorkshire's win against Lancashire sets up a repeat of last year's County Championship final with Kent Photo: Andy Sowden/Fylde RFC

Fylde provided nine of Lancashire’s starting XV – not to mention Sale’s dual-registered Woodlands regular Will Hunt at fly-half – while Fylde players scored three of their four tries through Cameron Smith, Corey Bowker and Lewis Quinn as almost 1,200 packed into the Woodlands to cheer them on.

Loney added: “We scored some nice tries and Cam finished his really well.

“I’ve read a few pieces about how well this competition is supported in the north.

“The crowds have come out for Fylde all season and create an atmosphere for the players.”

Lancashire's 36-22 loss to Yorkshire was their fourth defeat in five Roses encounters Photo: Andy Sowden/Fylde RFC

This was Yorkshire’s fourth win in the last five Roses contests but Loney insisted: “I think they are two well-matched sides.

“We did have quite a bit of unavailability, which you would expect at this time of year, but that’s no disrespect to those who played – because that was a top team of National One and Two players and they were more than capable of getting to Twickenham.”

Loney would happily try again next year, adding: “Yes, I really enjoy it and I’d like to do it again.

“It’s a good group of coaches, Mark Nelson (senior co-ordinator) has a long pedigree with Lancashire and I’m really motivated to stay involved.

“Yes, it does make for a very long season the way the tournament is now stretched out.

“Ideally, the final would have been played last weekend, rather than the second group game, but I’d happily have seen the season go on another three weeks just to be involved at Twickenham.”

At least Loney will now get a short break from rugby this summer, though he can’t switch off from Fylde duties just yet.

“I get a month away before pre-season starts in early July,” he said.

“We do still have a few boxes to tick, though the vast majority of the squad is in place for next season.

“We’ve retained the bulk of the players and there will be some exciting news to improve the group.”