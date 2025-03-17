Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's U10s mixed team won their Lancashire tournament Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team lost 7-1 to Fylde 3 when they met at Mill Farm last weekend.

Good passing between the midfield and forwards led to LSA scoring through Lilly Miles, who linked up with Sophie Finney.

Quick passing then saw Fylde score twice before half-time, after which they added to their tally.

However, the final score didn’t reflect LSA’s hard work in the first half, as well as their short corner routines in the second.

The seconds were also beaten as they lost 4-1 against their Chorley Phoenix counterparts.

Boasting a full squad, LSA began well against a strong Chorley team but found themselves 2-0 down at half-time.

Immy McPhee pulled one back for LSA in the second period, but Chorley netted again before completing the scoring late on.

There was also a defeat for the men’s first team, who lost 6-3 against Keswick 2.

LSA started positively, creating several early chances, but a lack of clinical finishing proved costly as Keswick netted twice before the break to take control.

They scored another early in the second half before Dave Robbins, Michael Robbins and Adam Dixon all found the goal for LSA.

Despite LSA’s attacking resurgence, Keswick found gaps in the defence and punished them to secure victory.

Sunday saw the LSA juniors attend the Lancashire tournament at Fylde.

Both U12 girls teams showed some great skills and were unlucky to not get a placing.

However, the U10s’ mixed team took top spot and will head to Sedbergh for the next North West round.