Lytham St Annes Hockey Club round-up: A hat-trick of draws from four weekend matches

By Rachel Gibbs
Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 12:54 BST
Lytham St Annes Hockey Club saw three of their four weekend matches end in four-goal draws.

The ladies’ second team had a 2-2 stalemate when they met Garstang 4.

Most Popular

LSA got off to a good start against a strong Garstang team sitting third in the league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They showed confidence and attacked well through the midfield, linking well with the forwards.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' second team drew against Garstang 4 Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Clubplaceholder image
Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' second team drew against Garstang 4 Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club
placeholder image
Read More
Lytham St Annes Hockey Club round-up: Firsts celebrate the only success

It was LSA who scored first as Isabelle Roberts’ run ended with her passing to Emily Madgwick, who found the goal.

She then scored again, following a penalty corner which saw the ball worked around by the LSA team.

Leading 2-0 at the break, the second half was much tougher for LSA as Garstang came back strongly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They pulled one back before getting on terms and, despite late pressure from both teams, it ended level.

There was a 4-0 defeat for the ladies’ first team against Kirkby Lonsdale 1.

LSA were on the back foot early on, conceding on their way to a 2-0 deficit at half-time.

Although they had multiple short corners and attacking chances in the second half, LSA could not capitalise before tired legs set in and Kirkby Lonsdale scored twice more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both men’s teams also picked up 2-2 draws in their respective matches.

The firsts met their Garstang counterparts in a game which was goalless at half-time.

Garstang then went 2-0 in front but Dave Robbins pulled one back before his second gave LSA a draw.

The seconds also overturned a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 against Keswick 3.

Max Brown and Michael Robbins scored either side of half-time in a game where LSA were the better team.

Related topics:Garstang
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice