Lytham St Annes Hockey Club round-up: Firsts celebrate the only success

By Rachel Gibbs
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 13:49 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 13:50 BST

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s men’s first team were their only winners from last weekend’s four matches.

They ran out 3-1 victors when they met their Kirkby Lonsdale counterparts, with two second-half goals securing their victory.

LSA began on the press with their midfielders and forwards pushing up the pitch.

It worked well for them in the first 10 minutes, culminating in Tom Atkinson putting LSA ahead.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's men's first team beat Kirkby Lonsdale Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey ClubLytham St Annes Hockey Club's men's first team beat Kirkby Lonsdale Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club
Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's men's first team beat Kirkby Lonsdale Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club
However, they took their feet off the pedal and allowed Kirkby to equalise from a short corner routine as the first half ended 1-1.

That wake-up call led to a second half in which LSA retook the lead as a short corner saw Adam Dixon score with a drag flick.

Further chances came their way before victory was assured through Andrew Copeland’s well-struck effort.

Elsewhere, the seconds were beaten 8-0 by South Lakes in a match where they trailed 3-0 after only 10 minutes.

Despite the heavy defeat, there were some good pockets of play considering it wasn’t the most experienced team LSA could field.

The ladies’ first team made the trip to Southport, where they were defeated 4-0.

There was also a loss for the seconds, as they went down 2-1 against Fylde 5 at Mill Farm.

It was Fylde who opened the scoring through Sophia Taylor as they led 1-0 at half-time.

Aimee Jennings put Fylde 2-0 up from a short corner, though LSA felt the umpires had missed a foot foul outside the D beforehand.

Michelle Robbins pulled one back with 15 minutes left but LSA were unable to find an equaliser.

