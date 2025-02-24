Lytham St Annes Hockey Club round-up: Ladies' and men's winning weekend

By Rachel Gibbs
Published 24th Feb 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:36 BST

Half-term meant Lytham St Annes Hockey Club had two teams in action last weekend – with both of them victorious.

The ladies’ first team were 2-1 winners in their match against Clitheroe and Blackburn 1.

Facing a well-drilled opposition, LSA were on fire from the starting whistle as they played well on the press and produced some fine passing between the defence and midfield.

They put pressure on the opposition defence, eventually leading to their opener on 24 minutes.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' first team beat Clitheroe and Blackburn Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey ClubLytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' first team beat Clitheroe and Blackburn Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club
Imi Osbourne ran strongly with the ball and played it into Frankie Beeby, who dribbled past a defender before finding the corner.

Leading 1-0 at half-time, LSA saw keeper Dani Howarth make some great saves before Clitheroe and Blackburn eventually equalised.

LSA’s heads didn’t drop as they won a series of short corners but struggled to capitalise upon them.

Then, with nine minutes left, Beeby received the ball before beating a defender and scoring with a reverse strike.

Clitheroe and Blackburn looked for a second equaliser but a great interception from Kez Edgar halted one last run into the D as LSA secured victory.

The other victory came courtesy of the men’s second team, who won 8-1 against Preston 6.

Tom Atkinson’s double gave them a two-goal lead before Joe Briggs scored the third and added a fourth with a penalty flick.

Mike Gannon then scored a nice goal before Preston pulled one back to trail 5-1 at the break.

LSA started the second half well, Dave Robbins scoring their sixth and Theo Hauff making it 7-1.

Gannon then completed the scoring, tapping home after Atkinson’s flick had hit the post.

