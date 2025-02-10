Lytham St Annes Hockey Club: Weekend wins for men and women

By Rachel Gibbs
Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 12:34 BST
Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s players picked up a pair of wins in their matches last weekend.

The ladies’ second team were 3-0 winners when they met their Brookfield counterparts, taking the lead in the opening two minutes through Gemma Prestwich.

They soon regained possession, making some fine passes and sending shots at goal.

Rosie Tang had a goal disallowed after the ball had hit a foot, but they were 2-0 ahead at half-time through Immy McPhee’s first of the season.

The second half saw LSA continue to earn short corners, one of which saw Prestwich complete the scoring with her second goal.

LSA’s other victory came via the men’s first team, who were 7-4 winners against Clitheroe Blackburn Northern on Saturday.

They started the game strongly, applying pressure and creating chances in the opening stages.

However, they were caught on the counter and Blackburn scored from their first chance of the game.

The LSA heads didn’t drop, as they responded with a number of goals to lead 3-1 at half-time.

More goals followed in the second period, Adam Dixon scoring five times in all, before LSA became complacent and conceded from a number of counter-attacks.

However, they followed that with a 2-1 loss to Wigton on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the ladies’ firsts were beaten 2-0 in their game against Ulverston 1.

LSA had a lot of first-half possession before they conceded the opening goal to trail 1-0 at half-time.

The second half saw LSA concede from a penalty stroke, with keeper Dani Howarth making a number of great saves.

There was also a defeat for the men’s seconds, who lost 5-0 to Preston 7.

