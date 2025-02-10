Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s players picked up a pair of wins in their matches last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ladies’ second team were 3-0 winners when they met their Brookfield counterparts, taking the lead in the opening two minutes through Gemma Prestwich.

They soon regained possession, making some fine passes and sending shots at goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie Tang had a goal disallowed after the ball had hit a foot, but they were 2-0 ahead at half-time through Immy McPhee’s first of the season.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's men's first team Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

The second half saw LSA continue to earn short corners, one of which saw Prestwich complete the scoring with her second goal.

LSA’s other victory came via the men’s first team, who were 7-4 winners against Clitheroe Blackburn Northern on Saturday.

They started the game strongly, applying pressure and creating chances in the opening stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they were caught on the counter and Blackburn scored from their first chance of the game.

The LSA heads didn’t drop, as they responded with a number of goals to lead 3-1 at half-time.

More goals followed in the second period, Adam Dixon scoring five times in all, before LSA became complacent and conceded from a number of counter-attacks.

However, they followed that with a 2-1 loss to Wigton on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the ladies’ firsts were beaten 2-0 in their game against Ulverston 1.

LSA had a lot of first-half possession before they conceded the opening goal to trail 1-0 at half-time.

The second half saw LSA concede from a penalty stroke, with keeper Dani Howarth making a number of great saves.

There was also a defeat for the men’s seconds, who lost 5-0 to Preston 7.