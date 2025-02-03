Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s teams suffered defeats in their respective weekend matches.

Saturday saw the ladies’ second side lose 2-1 against Clitheroe and Blackburn 3.

LSA began well, creating some great opportunities and some short corners which culminated in Zofia Leach giving them the lead.

Clitheroe and Blackburn responded, winning short corners of their own.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' second team Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

One of those saw a deflected strike give them an equaliser before another deflection saw LSA 2-1 down at half-time.

Keeper Hannah Shore saved a second-half penalty flick as the score remained the same at full-time.

Sunday saw a defeat for the firsts as they lost 3-1 to Chorley Phoenix 1.

LSA’s men’s firsts were down to the bare bones at Windermere 2, where they lost 3-1 on Saturday.

After a good start, LSA were caught on the counter and eventually fell behind before conceding a second.

Windermere then scored a third before LSA pulled one back as a short corner routine ended with Adam Dixon flicking home from the angle.

Although LSA started to look threatening in the dying embers of the game, it was too little too late.

LSA men’s seconds lost 2-1 to Lancaster and Morecambe 1 in a game where they were unlucky not to earn a draw after numerous chances in front of goal.

Joe Briggs gave LSA the lead before Lancaster and Morecambe then pulled themselves level.

A short corner ended with the award of a penalty flick, which saw LSA’s Rufus Tasker unfortunate to be beaten.

Another goal followed despite the best efforts of Tasker, who had a great game in stopping most of the threats on LSA’s goal.