Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a busy weekend for Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies, who faced matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firsts had a mixed weekend, with a 3-2 win against their Penrith counterparts on Saturday followed by a 3-1 loss at Garstang 2 on the Sunday.

A 3-3 draw was the first of the seconds’ matches as they met a Pendle Forest 3 team possessing some fast forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendle Forest were quick from the off, opening up a two-goal lead before Zofia Leach pulled one back.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' first and second teams Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

Although the rest of the half was evenly fought, it was Pendle Forest who scored again to lead 3-1 at half-time.

An improved second half saw Michelle Robbins make it 3-2 before Leach slotted home from a rebound to complete the comeback.

Sunday’s rearranged match with Preston 3 brought a 5-0 defeat for an LSA team which saw juniors stepping up to fill some gaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston began quickly, with LSA seemingly spending a lot of the time in their own half and finding it difficult to break down the opposing midfield as they trailed 2-0 at half-time.

LSA improved in the second half but Preston scored twice in quick succession before netting again late on.

The men’s first team played on Sunday, when they were beaten 4-1 by Preston 4.

There was also a defeat for the seconds as they went down 3-1 to Fylde 1 on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having seen Luke Hitchin score twice for Fylde in the first half, LSA pulled one back as a cross was deflected in by Joe Briggs.

However, LSA were then hit on the counter as Hitchin completed his hat-trick.