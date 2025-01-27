Lytham St Annes Hockey Club round-up: Two matches apiece for the ladies
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The firsts had a mixed weekend, with a 3-2 win against their Penrith counterparts on Saturday followed by a 3-1 loss at Garstang 2 on the Sunday.
A 3-3 draw was the first of the seconds’ matches as they met a Pendle Forest 3 team possessing some fast forwards.
Pendle Forest were quick from the off, opening up a two-goal lead before Zofia Leach pulled one back.
Although the rest of the half was evenly fought, it was Pendle Forest who scored again to lead 3-1 at half-time.
An improved second half saw Michelle Robbins make it 3-2 before Leach slotted home from a rebound to complete the comeback.
Sunday’s rearranged match with Preston 3 brought a 5-0 defeat for an LSA team which saw juniors stepping up to fill some gaps.
Preston began quickly, with LSA seemingly spending a lot of the time in their own half and finding it difficult to break down the opposing midfield as they trailed 2-0 at half-time.
LSA improved in the second half but Preston scored twice in quick succession before netting again late on.
The men’s first team played on Sunday, when they were beaten 4-1 by Preston 4.
There was also a defeat for the seconds as they went down 3-1 to Fylde 1 on Saturday.
Having seen Luke Hitchin score twice for Fylde in the first half, LSA pulled one back as a cross was deflected in by Joe Briggs.
However, LSA were then hit on the counter as Hitchin completed his hat-trick.