Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies’ teams enjoyed victories on their returns to action last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firsts were 3-1 winners when they travelled to their Lancaster and Morecambe counterparts.

LSA started strongly, creating opportunities which culminated in Frankie Beeby finding Lilly Miles for the opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading 1-0 at half-time, the LSA team doubled their advantage when Beeby and Dani Woodward combined to create Miles’ second.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' first team Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

Although Lancaster and Morecambe pulled a goal back, LSA secured victory as Charlotte Thomson scored from a late penalty corner.

Also victorious were the seconds, as they were 1-0 winners over Southport 2.

Always a tough fixture, both teams looked dangerous during a first half which ended goalless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LSA managed to spread the game well in the second period, scoring the winner when Lucia Halliwell-Fletcher slotted home after a short corner.

However, there was a 5-2 defeat for the men’s first team against Leyland and Chorley.

Theo Hauff had given LSA the lead before a counter-attack saw Leyland and Chorley equalise.

Tom Atkinson scored again for LSA but, as the game progressed, Leyland and Chorley used their superior numbers to exploit LSA’s fatigue and continued to score goals on the counter in taking victory.

The seconds also lost, going down 2-0 against Garstang 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garstang took the lead midway through the second half before scoring again with the last touch of the game.

It was a promising first match back following the Christmas period, however, with keeper Rufus Tasker making some incredible saves to keep LSA in the game at various stages.