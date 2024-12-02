Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s men and ladies made it a hat-trick last weekend with three draws from four matches.

The ladies’ first team drew 1-1 when they made the trip to Wigton.

They went behind when the hosts bounced home the opening goal to lead at half-time.

LSA pushed up the pitch more in the second half, equalising through Sophie Finney’s tap-in.

More chances to attack came but LSA struggled to get the ball through the Wigton defence.

There was also a draw for the seconds as the game with their Lancaster and Morecambe counterparts ended goalless.

Starting well, LSA gained a short corner which was struck narrowly wide before possession switched between both teams in the middle of the pitch.

LSA had the majority of possession after half-time, winning a number of short corners but being unable to convert them into a goal.

Elsewhere, a depleted men’s first team drew 3-3 when they met Preston 5.

The first half saw Michael Robbins and Mike Gannon cancel out two Preston goals before LSA conceded again to trail 3-2 at half-time.

Gannon ensured a draw in the second half, tapping home as Andy Copeland’s shot bounced towards goal after a deflection off the keeper.

However, the seconds lost 3-2 against Leyland and Chorley 2.

LSA won a number of short corners before Matt Cooper slotted home the opener.

They doubled their lead when Joe Briggs scored after intercepting an attempted clearance.

Leyland and Chorley took over in the second half, pulling one back with a looping ball that Rufus Tasker just missed.

They gained momentum from that, scoring twice more from close range.