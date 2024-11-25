Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies were their only teams in action last weekend.

The first team recorded a 3-1 win against Fylde’s thirds at LSA High School, where the pitch survived an inspection following the wet weather.

LSA put pressure on Fylde’s backline in the opening stages, winning short corners and creating opportunities without finding the goal.

Then, as play broke down with LSA attacking, Fylde moved the ball right which opened up a chance for them to go in front.

However, LSA’s heads did not go down as they equalised shortly afterwards with Grace Reddy scoring from another short corner.

With the score 1-1 at half-time, LSA retained their structure in the second period and went in front as Yasmin Torres deflected the ball home.

They continued to apply pressure, which was rewarded when Dani Woodward and Reddy exchanged possession and the former slotted in to complete the scoring.

The seconds were also in action as they suffered a 1-0 loss against their Chorley Phoenix counterparts at Bamber Bridge.

LSA started strongly, forcing their opponents to defend, before some fine defensive work of their own kept the game goalless at half-time.

The second half saw LSA pass well, creating some shooting opportunities which were saved.

Then, in the final minutes of the game, Chorley Phoenix began to flood the D and had a couple of efforts kept out.

Two rebounds then ended with the ball being flicked up, narrowly missing Anna Butler-Reid, and finding its way into the goal.

Although LSA fought harder and again attacked the D, they were kept out before the final whistle sounded.