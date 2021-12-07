Levi Barnes crowned England youth champion as three Sharpstyle boxers represent Blackpool with distinction in Oxfordshire

Barnes triumphed in the 64kg cadet category in the England Boxing National Youth Championships held in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

This youth crown complements the two national junior titles won by boxers from the Bagot Street club this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi Barnes (left) is England Youth champion in the 64kg cadet category

Sharpstyle entered boxers in the other two categories at Banbury, where Nelson Birchall and Corey Scott were defeated in the quarter-finals.

In his last-eight bout, Barnes was in dominant form against Sam McKeown from Chichester, taking an unanimous 5-0 verdict.

He maintained his fine form in the semi-final against Frank Brooks (Top Yard), forcing the referee to halt the bout in round two after the Peterborough boxer received three standing counts.

In the final, Barnes faced European representative Osama Mohammad from Lions ABC in the West Midlands.

Barnes’ relaxed, hands-down style confused his opponent and he upped the pace for a dominant 4-1 win.

Birchall led the way for Sharpstyle in the 60kg open quarter-finals, holding centre ring against George Visioli of the West Ham club.

The fight hinged on the final round, after two very even sessions, and the judges favoured the work of the east London boxer, who took a 4-1 decision.

Scott faced a tough challenge in the 60kg development category against reigning champion Louie Ward (Rainham), who had won all of his 15 previous fights.

He pushed the pace in a close affair, not giving his opponent time to settle, but again the split decision went 4-1 in favour of the east London boxer.

Sharpstyle head coach Andy Abrol said: “Nelson and Corey both did themselves proud with good performances that could easily have been given their way, but this weekend is about Levi Barnes.

“His unorthodox style is proving hard to box against and, backed up with his speed and power, he is going to take some beating.”

There’s no Christmas off for the young boxers at Sharpstyle as the youth championships begin early next month.