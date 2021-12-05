'Boxing is a young man's sport': Blackpool's Brian Rose ponders retirement after European title defeat

The 36-year-old suffered the eighth setback of his career on Friday night in a brave and gutsy display on German soil.

The Lion’s trainer Bobby Rimmer indicated to the referee that Rose could not continue at the end of the seventh round.

It followed a bruising IBF European middleweight title bout which the Blackpool boxer competed well in, but Radovan had the edge throughout.

"Firstly, I would like to congratulate Denis Radovan and his team on the win," Rose wrote on social media after the fight.

"Last night proved that boxing is a young man's sport.

"I felt I was always in the fight but I was putting a lot of work in to keeping the fight competitive.

"I went back to the corner in the fourth round (gassing) and said to my coach Robby Rimmer this isn’t going 10 rounds so planned to go out on my shield.

"Bobby decided to pull me out the fight in the eighth round which I respect because I know how much he cares and knows what it means to me to get home safe to my little family.

"I’ve had three fights this year and need a good break over Christmas before making any decisions on what the future holds.

"I’d just like to thank everyone one that’s supported me over the years. Thank you to my sponsors and thank you to my family and close friends that always believed in me and helped me live my dreams.

"Whatever I decide to do next, I’ll do with my head held high, with no regrets."