Keaton Jennings’ second century of the match against Durham ensured Lancashire go into the final day as favourites to claim their first Vitality County Championship win of the season.

Jennings was dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes – who finished with figures of 5-98 – but only after making 155 in his side’s 353-9 declared at Blackpool.

That set his former side what would be a county record fourth-innings score of 475 to win; a run chase damaged by two wickets in seven balls for Tom Aspinwall as Durham ended day three on 134-3.

Having started the day on 91-2, a lead of 212, Lancashire only scored nine runs in the opening 11 overs for the loss of nightwatchman Will Williams, who was LBW to Ben Raine for one.

Lancashire's Keaton Jennings scored centuries in both innings against Durham at Stanley Park, Blackpool Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Jennings, who was 38 not out at the close on Saturday, took 54 balls to score the 12 runs he needed for his half-century at Stanley Park.

Stokes had a wicket when he trapped George Bell LBW for 17, but his initial six-over spell cost 36 runs as Jennings and Tom Bruce sought to accelerate.

Having scored 33 runs off 16 overs in the first hour, Lancashire added another 82 off 15 in the second as Jennings reached his century off Paul Coughlin’s last ball before lunch.

Jennings and Bruce had taken their fifth-wicket partnership to exactly 100 when Bruce was caught behind by Ollie Robinson off Callum Parkinson for 43.

Stokes returned to the attack and had George Balderson dismissed in the same manner for 17 to leave Lancashire 296-6.

He eventually had Jennings pouched at mid-off by Scott Borthwick for 155 before seeing Aspinwall (4) caught by Matty Potts.

Jennings declared when Lancashire’s ninth wicket fell just before tea, Matty Hurst (30) caught by Borthwick off Parkinson.

Chasing their stiff target, Durham’s opening pair of Borthwick and Alex Lees put on 83 before Aspinwall struck twice.

He had Lees (40) well caught by Hurst before bowling Colin Ackermann for a five-ball duck.

Borthwick (39) was then bowled by Nathan Lyon to leave Durham 97-3.

David Bedingham, who hit a century in Durham’s first innings, was joined by Robinson as they added an unbroken 37 before the close.