Tom Aspinwall’s five-wicket haul helped Lancashire build a 212-run lead over Durham on day two of their Vitality County Championship match at Blackpool.

Aspinwall claimed 5-41 and Nathan Lyon 4-59 as Durham were all out for 236 in reply to the Red Rose’s 357, before the hosts reached 91-2 in their second innings at the close.

At the start of the day, Lancashire could only add seven runs to their overnight score, with Saqib Mahmood the last batter out for 46.

Alex Lees made a positive start to Durham’s reply with three driven fours, but two wickets in two balls dented things after the opening pair had put on 34.

Lancashire's Keaton Jennings was 38 not out at the close on day two at Blackpool Picture: Daniel Martino

Lees edged behind off George Balderson for 24, while Scott Borthwick (10) was smartly caught at slip by Luke Wells off the next ball, dismissed by Lyon.

David Bedingham and Colin Ackermann then fought with great determination to steer their side through the remainder of the morning session before prospering in the afternoon, building a 94-run partnership.

A great leaping catch at first slip by Keaton Jennings broke that alliance, giving Aspinwall his maiden first-class wicket as Ackermann departed for 44, followed quickly by Ollie Robinson (0).

The match-up everyone at Stanley Park was looking forward to then duly arrived at 2.15pm when Ben Stokes faced his first ball from Lyon.

Stokes pressed forward to the first seven deliveries he encountered, but played back to the eighth that found an edge which was nicely snapped up by Tom Bruce at second slip.

Lyon gave a little punch of delight as Lancashire celebrated Stokes’ departure for two, which left Durham in trouble on 145-5.

Bedingham and Graham Clark countered impressively and looked to be putting the visitors within striking range of matching the Lancashire total.

Bedingham backed up his 144 against Hampshire last week by reaching a century from 142 balls just before tea, having hit two sixes and eight fours.

However, Durham lost their last five wickets for 23 runs after the break at the hands of Lyon and Aspinwall.

The latter bowled Bedingham for 101 via a bottom edge, two balls into the session, and Lyon trapped Clark LBW for 24.

Aspinwall then cleaned up the tail, taking the final three wickets of Ben Raine (0), Matty Potts (6) and Callum Parkinson (0).

Lancashire’s second innings began with Jennings and Wells adding 40 before the latter was caught off Stokes for six.

Josh Bohannon joined Jennings and dominated a second-wicket stand of 47, scoring 38 before he fell to Raine.