Lancashire skipper's century as Ben Stokes claims two wickets on day one at Blackpool Cricket Club
Stokes took his first wickets of the summer, dismissing Josh Bohannon and Tom Bruce as he finished with figures of 2-70 from 17 overs.
However, a Keaton Jennings century helped Lancashire to 350-9 at the close on day one.
Stokes made his first breakthrough as Lancashire were going well on 163-1, luring Bohannon (39) into a taking on a short delivery that the batsman top-edged into the hands of Callum Parkinson.
The wicket started a determined Durham fightback after openers Jennings and Luke Wells had earlier posted 87.
Wells was first to go, edging Matthew Potts to slip for 29, before Jennings and Bohannon combined to add a further 76 and steer the hosts into a strong position.
Stokes, who had struggled for a consistent line and length in his first two pre-lunch spells and kicked the turf in frustration at times, struck with the first ball of his ninth over.
Home skipper Jennings produced a brilliant century off 137 balls, including 15 fours, but the Durham attack continued to make inroads.
Paul Coughlin had George Bell (8) caught behind before Parkinson took the key wicket of Jennings, caught at mid-on attempting to hit over the top for 115.
Potts was finally rewarded for a fine afternoon spell when George Balderson (14) edged behind to leave Lancashire 255-5.
Bruce pushed the score on with a careful and determined innings, and was going along nicely on 46 until Stokes struck again in a faster, more accurate fourth spell after tea.
He sent in a short delivery that found a leading edge, with the ball ballooning gently back to the bowler.
Ben Raine backed up that breakthrough with the next three wickets to even up the day, having Tom Aspinwall (2) caught at slip, Matty Hurst (20) brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson and Will Williams (9) trapped LBW.
A late onslaught by Saqib Mahmood, who made 40 not out, helped Lancashire to end the day on a positive note.