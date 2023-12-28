James Cahill faces a busy January as he attempts to progress in two more World Snooker tournaments.

The 28-year-old heads to Barnsley for a pair of first round matches in the World Open and BetVictor Welsh Open.

First up at the Metrodome will be his round one tie in the World Open on January 22, when he takes on Chinese player Pang Junxu (2.30pm).

Pang is currently ranked 31st in the world, having impressed last season in reaching the WST Classic final before losing to Mark Selby.

James Cahill faces two matches in Barnsley during January Picture: PA

The 23-year-old also made the last four of the Welsh Open and the quarter-finals of the German Masters.

The first round matches will be played from January 22-24 with the winners taking their place in the final stages, held at Yushan in China’s Jiangxi Province.

Taking place from March 18-24, it marks snooker’s return to Yushan for the first time since 2019 and is the fourth tournament of the 2023/24 season to be played in China.

Then, January 25-27 sees round one of the 2024 BetVictor Welsh Open in which Cahill meets Welshman Jamie Clarke.

Ranked 54th in the world, the 29-year-old hasn’t gone beyond round two of an event this season after reaching that stage in both the UK Championship and Shoot Out.

Cahill and Clarke will meet on January 27 (4pm) with the winner heading to Llandudno for the final event in the 2023/24 BetVictor Series.

It will be played at Venue Cymru with the tournament running from February 12-18.