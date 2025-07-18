Luke Humphries won last year's Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Luke Humphries is bidding to join an exclusive club in Blackpool this month, as the world number one chases back-to-back Betfred World Matchplay titles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darts’ premier player lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy in 2024 with a thrilling 18-15 victory against Michael van Gerwen.

Taylor, van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only players to retain the World Matchplay – and Humphries is determined to join that particular triumvirate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This would be a very, very special title to retain,” declared Humphries, who also defeated Ricardo Pietreczko, Stephen Bunting, Dimitri Van den Bergh and James Wade last year.

a

“The World Matchplay is one of those tournaments I wanted to win more than anything, so it will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I think the venue is so iconic, the fans all love their darts and they just create a brilliant atmosphere.

“Some of the greatest highlights in darting history have been created at the World Matchplay and I think that’s why it’s so prestigious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphries became only the second reigning world champion to win the World Matchplay in the same calendar year, following in the footsteps of Taylor who achieved the feat on 10 occasions.

The 30-year-old also joined Taylor in recording five consecutive ton-plus averages on his way to Winter Gardens glory.

“Winning the World Matchplay is my second biggest achievement in darts,” insisted Humphries.

“I didn’t have many moments in any game where I wasn’t playing very well and I felt like that was a version of myself that I can produce a lot more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an epic final against Michael, one that I will always remember, and hopefully I can go back-to-back this year.”

Humphries will open his title defence on Saturday evening, as he takes on world youth champion Gian van Veen.

Van Veen defeated Humphries to win his maiden ranking title back in March, while he also guided the Netherlands to the World Cup of Darts semi-finals last month.

“I’m wary of the fact that any opponent can beat me,” Humphries continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gian is an absolutely fantastic player and one of the best up-and-coming talents in the game.

“You never know what’s going to happen on the day, but Gian is in good form, he’s had a great year and he’s going to provide a tough task.

“This is a very very tough tournament to win, so I need to make sure when I turn up on the opening night, I’m in the zone ready to try and win another major title.”

Humphries has already enjoyed a terrific start to the year, winning the revamped Winmau World Masters in February before becoming Premier League champion in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also clinched his second World Series of Darts title last month, coming out on top at Madison Square Garden to secure US Darts Masters success.

“I don’t feel like I’ve been at my absolute best but it’s been my most successful first six months in PDC history,” he said.

“I can’t complain too much. I’ve won the World Masters, the Premier League and a World Series title in New York.

“If I can add a few more major titles or even that second World Championship, I would have to say this has been the best year of my career so far.”