Luke Humphries (Credit: Mark Robinson/ PDC) | Mark Robinson/ PDC

Luke Humphries claimed his maiden Betfred World Matchplay title with a victory over Michael van Gerwen in Blackpool .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humphries led for long periods during the final at the Winter Gardens, and was able to see off the three-time champion with a 18-15 win, despite a number of late opportunities for the Dutchman to take control.

The 29-year-old averaged 100.94, as well as hitting 12 maximums - which was twice as many as his opponent, as he scooped up his fifth major in 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I could sit here in 20 years time after a 40th major victory and I don’t think I’d be used to it, it’s a feeling that can’t be beaten,” Humphries said.

“When you’re a darts player, winning these titles is what you dream of. If I won this for a fourth or fifth time, it’d still feel the same as it does now.

“It’s jubilation, it’s just great feelings. As you can see on the stage, there’s that sense of you’ve achieved again. Words can’t describe how it feels.

“I really enjoyed my week here, I love it, it’s a great tournament. The Winter Gardens are a special venue, I can’t tell you any players that don’t enjoy playing here; if you do you probably shouldn’t be here because it’s such an amazing venue, everything is always great.

“To finally win here really means the world to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Humphries (Credit: Mark Robinson/ PDC) | Credit: Mark Robinson/ PDC

Both players produced breaks in the opening two legs, while Humphries missed a number of chances to claim another in the fourth, with Van Gerwen punishing the world number one to head into the first break with a 3-2 lead.

The 29-year-old quickly made amends and levelled things at the start of the second session.

This proved to be the start of a four leg winning streak as Humphries took control of proceedings, leaving him with a 6-4 advantage at the next pause.

After a break each at the start of the following session, both players missed further chances to boost their causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gap between the two remained the same for a while, until a Van Gerwen break and hold to make it 12-12 after the same number of throws.

Further twists and turns followed, but it was Humphries who was able to hold his nerve in the closing stages, with his opponent missing a number of crucial opportunities on his own throw.

“It was very tense in the end,” the 2024 World Matchplay champion added.

“It was nip and tuck, there was a lot riding on that leg. If Michael had won that then he would’ve had the throw, so you don’t know how the game pans out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He gave me an opportunity with the 100, and probably thought I wouldn’t take it, but as soon as I hit the 20, I thought ‘this tops is going high, I’m going for it hard.’

“As soon as the first went in, I just threw it and hoped for a lucky deflection, that’s all you can do when you go double top. It was just beautiful to be honest, I couldn’t have thrown it any better.”