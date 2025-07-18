"I love the World Matchplay": In-form Gerwyn Price looks forward to Blackpool return

Gerwyn Price has enjoyed an excellent year as he returns to Blackpool's Winter Gardens Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Gerwyn Price believes a shift in mentality has been the catalyst for his revival, as the Welshman aims to cap his resurgence with Betfred World Matchplay glory.

Price began the year with question marks surrounding his future at darts’ top level, but he returns to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens as one of the leading contenders to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy.

The Welshman made the World Matchplay quarter-finals on debut a decade ago and, having finished runner-up to Michael van Gerwen in 2022, it’s a tournament that holds fond memories for him.

“I love the World Matchplay,” reaffirmed Price, who also hit a nine-darter in reaching the final three years ago.

“This is a tournament I really want to win and one I’ve been targeting and focusing on for the last couple of weeks.

“Fingers crossed I can lift the trophy because I’m playing well enough to do it.

“That would really push me back up the rankings, ease the pressure in that sense and then I could look forward to the back end of the year.”

Price will make the trip to Blackpool as one of the sport’s form men, fresh from winning his ninth European Tour title at the Baltic Sea Darts Open.

This was preceded by victory on the World Series stage at the Poland Darts Masters, while he has also claimed a hat-trick of Players Championship titles this year – more than any other player.

The 40-year-old also lit up the Premier League with a brace of nine-darters in Manchester and Aberdeen, before succumbing to Luke Littler in the season-ending play-offs.

“The main difference for me has been mentally,” revealed Price, speaking to Dan Dawson on the Darts Show Podcast.

“I’ve tried to be a bit more healthy, I’ve dropped a bit of weight and I feel good.

“I’ve also tried to be more positive and that’s what I’ve done right through the Premier League.

“I still hate losing, I still beat myself up, but I’m trying to be more positive and it seems to have worked.

“I know how well I can play, I know how well I’ve played this season and I feel like my game is going to get better now.”

Price has already reached the darting summit, winning the World Darts Championship in 2020/21 to become the world number one.

The Markham star has also won three Grand Slam titles, two World Cups, two World Series Finals titles and the World Grand Prix since 2018, but he is adamant that the best is yet to come.

“I’ve only been playing darts for 11 years in total,” continued Price, who will play Northern Ireland’s World Cup champion Daryl Gurney in his opening round tie on Monday.

“My throw is still developing and when you look at my throw three years ago, it’s a lot different now.

“I’m sure if you look at it in three years’ time, it will be different again.

“Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen and those boys who have developed over 20 to 30 years – look at how much they’ve improved their game.

“In another 10 years I think I will be a three or four-time world champion, I will have won every major and I will be ready to retire.”