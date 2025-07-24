Stephen Bunting takes on Jonny Clayton in the Betfred World Matchplay quarter-finals on Thursday Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Stephen Bunting is confident of breaking new ground at this year’s Betfred World Matchplay, as he meets Jonny Clayton in a blockbuster quarter-final showdown tonight.

Bunting will play 2023 runner-up Clayton for a place in the semi-finals in Blackpool, having won through a dramatic tie-break against 2018 champion Gary Anderson in the second round.

Trailing 6-4 at one stage, Bunting won six of the next seven legs to move to the cusp of victory, before defying late resistance from the Scottish icon to run out a 12-10 winner.

The 40-year-old also missed double 12 for a nine-darter midway through the tie, before sealing his progress with a nerveless 112 finish on tops.

“I’ve got so much respect for Gary. He’s such a great champion and to play him on this iconic stage was a privilege,” reflected Bunting.

“For whatever reason things didn’t go to plan in terms of my performance, but I was just thankful to find the right darts at the right time.

“I felt so, so nervous, but to pick up wins when you’re not at your best shows a bit of character.

“It’s been well documented that I’ve not been past the quarter-finals here – and now I’m back in the quarter-finals.

“It’s about looking forward now and I can promise that I won’t play that badly in my next game.”

Blackpool hasn’t been the happiest of hunting grounds for Bunting, who had only reached the last eight at the Winter Gardens once in 10 previous appearances.

The former Lakeside champion is a different proposition these days, evidenced by his haul of four titles in 2025.

“I feel like I’m playing the best darts of my life at the moment,” continued the world number four.

“I’m not putting too much pressure on myself but I know if I play my best game, I’ve got a great chance of going all the way.

“I want to win this title more than any, because it’s here and now.”

Bunting is the highest-ranked player left in the top half of the draw, with Clayton, James Wade and Gian van Veen still in contention.

The Liverpudlian could provisionally rise to a career-high of third in the world if he lifts the Phil Taylor Trophy on Sunday – and he’s bullish about his title prospects.

“I’m thinking about winning it. I’m ready to do it,” declared Bunting, who won his first televised PDC title at last year’s Masters.

“I know how good I can be and I know that there’s three good games in the tank.

“I’ve got my family here but I’m not coming here for a holiday. I’m coming here to win this title.

“I’ve had a great season so far. I’ve won so many titles already, so I’d be fooling myself if I didn’t think I could come here and win it.”

Clayton, meanwhile, won through a gruelling affair against World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker in advancing to the last eight.

Thursday’s other quarter-final tie will see Wade and van Veen go head-to-head.

Wade, the 2007 champion, is targeting a second World Matchplay crown and is in his 13th quarter-final at the Winter Gardens.

Van Veen is in his first quarter-final, having followed up a win over Luke Humphries with victory against World Cup partner Danny Noppert.