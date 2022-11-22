The visitors topped the table on goal difference before the start but Fylde dominated the early possession without creating chances.

This became the theme for the match as the visitors took a half-time lead from a back-post tap-in.

Fylde Men endured derby defeat at the weekend

Pendle were more clinical, scoring again in the third and fourth quarters despite solid defending from player of the match Lucy Partington.

Fylde slipped to fourth and visit Harrogate on Saturday for their final game before the mid-season break.

A Garstang side containing many ex-Fylde players, with two sets of brothers on opposing teams, visited Mill Farm for the senior men's match in North West Three North and won 2-1.

Fylde started well and took the lead on nine minutes, when man of the match Jay Currey smashed home a perfect pass by Adam Ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garstang battled back and scored from a short corner to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Indiscipline saw Garstang reduced to nine men at one stage but Fylde couldn't break through, despite tireless work from Sam Goudie, and the visitors won it from a penalty corner.

Fylde Women's 2 made it back-to-back wins in NW Division One, defeating the Carlisle first team 2-1.

Katie Barker made some key saves in a goalless first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde fell behind but slick work by Laura Knowles set up an equaliser for Megan Coar.

Debutant Ruby Cosgrove played some fine hockey and Olivia John-Haslam calmly netted the winner with five minutes left.

Fylde 3 also faced first-team opposition and defeated Wigton 3-0 in NW Two North. Poppy Chester was outstanding and Anna Vavaso opened the scoring after a great Grace Tomlinson run.

Hannah Callagher made it two after half-time and Vavaso rounded the keeper from Lal Atherton's pass for her second with a minute to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde 4 scored twice in each half to beat Leyland and Chorley's first team 3-0 in NW Three North (Central).

Abbie Warburton and Hannah Doyle scored in the first half, then captain Rachel Lees tapped in Natalie Smith's cross and player of the match Warburton ran from halfway for her second.

Fylde 4 then faced Lancaster 2 in Sunday's Lancashire Cup game, which ended goalless despite Lindsey Tait's wonderful passes and an outstanding display by Sophia Murray. Lancaster won 3-2 on penalties

Fylde 5 lost 2-0 away to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 3 in NW Four North (Central). Eve Clarkson was dominant in midfield and debutant Sophie Slawson impressed in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Men's 2 lost 3-1 away to the Brookfield senior side in NW Four North.

The hosts scored early but it remained 1-0 at half-time and man of the match Richard Clarke equalised on the rebound.

Brookfield were back in front five minutes later and added a third in the last minute.

It was a losing weekend for Lytham St Annes Hockey Club, though the senior men put up a brave fight at Winnington Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Robbins completed the XI despite carrying an injury and LSA competed well in this North West Division Two fixture, only to be edged out 3-2.

They took the game to Winnington and tested the home keeper early on, with Peter Burn going close in the first minute, though the hosts gained control with two quick goals.

Will Dowbiggin pulled one back on the counter and LSA were denied an equaliser when Andy Copeland’s reverse shot was pushed wide by the keeper.

Winnington scored a third by half-time but LSA kept pushing and Dowbiggin found the corner for his second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were unable to force an equaliser, while Joe Craig made excellent double saves.

LSA Ladies lost 7-0 away to leaders Neston in the North West Premier division.

The hosts proved strong, quick and skilful, though LSA made several breaks but could not break down the defence.

Tireless defending and good saves by Emily Peacock kept it 1-0 at half-time, though LSA began to flag in the second half with no substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LSA 2 lost 4-1 at home to the Brookfield first team in Division Three North (Central).

It was 2-0 at half-time, though LSA saw Fran Beeby pull one back from Ces Thomas’ short corner.