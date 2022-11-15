Fylde weren't clinical enough in a goalless first half, then fell behind to a deflected drag-flick from a penalty corner.

The visitors chased the game with time running out but then left-back Lucy Partington, found Amy Merrick for a back-post tap-in.

Fylde Men were on their travels but returned with no points

And there was time for a last-minute winner as Lucy Woods converted a penalty corner to set up a top-of-the-table home clash with Pendle Forest on Saturday.

Captain and player of the match Vicky Rukin is proud of young pair Anya Jackson and Pru Lindsey, who have been selected for England Under-18s.

A rare away game took Fylde Men to second-placed Lancaster and Morecambe in North West Three North.

They found themselves two down before Steve Whitley pulled one back. There was a debut to remember for talented Bertie Jones, not yet 14, but the hosts made the final score 3-1 with a penalty flick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Ladies’ 2 climbed to second in NW Division One with a 2-0 win over Wilmslow, who kept them out in the first half. Hannah Callagher beat the keeper one-on-one, then doubled the lead from Dawn Child's pass as Katie Baker made some fine clearances.

Fylde 3 lost to the only goal away to Lancaster and Morecambe's first time in NW Two North.

Fylde attacked fluently but fell behind in the second half, despite fine saves by Felicity Flood. Frankie Margerision had a last-minute goal disallowed and Victoria Latham was player of the match.

Fylde 4 took the lead through Abbie Warburton but had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 2 in NW Three North (Central).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clitheroe went ahead, despite some excellent saves by Fran Loffler-Thompson, before player of the match Warburton scored her second was Lindsey Tait's short corner.

Playing again the following day, Fylde 4 lost 1-0 at Lancaster Nomads. Eva Earnshaw was player of the match, though there were understandably tired legs on a warm day.

Fylde 5 lost 3-1 to an unbeaten Longridge 2 in NW Four North (Central). They created plenty of chances, though, Charlotte Lavin scoring after a great pass by Debbie McClelland.

Fylde 6 defied a lack of substitutes for a 3-0 win away to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern's Development side in NW Five North (Central). Hollie Twose put them ahead at half-time, then Sophia Murray and Rosie Leil scored in quick succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Men's 2 lost captain Ollie Holmes to a double fracture of the fibula and lost 7-1 at home to Preston 5 in NW Four North.

Preston scored three in the first half and added a fourth before Jay Mayne pulled one back after a fabulous run by James Smith.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s senior men lost 5-2 at Golborne in North West Division Two.

The hosts took the lead but Lytham were soon level through Will Dowbiggin after an exchange of passes with Toby McPhee and Dave Robbins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golborne regained the lead but LSA were level again by half-time as the outstanding Peter Burn started the move which ended with Robbins lifting his shot over the keeper from Dowbiggin's pass.

Inaccurate passing cost LSA in the second half, however, as they conceded three more and couldn't take their chances from short corners.

Burn’s hard work down the left earned him the player of the match award as Joe Craig also impressed with some top saves.

LSA Ladies had to concede their match against Lancaster in the NW Premier Division due to a Covid outbreak in the squad and are still seeking a first win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LSA Mens 2 beat Garstang Development 3-0 but there was an 8-0 defeat for the ladies' second string away to their second-placed Garstang counterparts in NW Three North.

The ladies defended with determination under pressure as Hannah Shore made plenty of saves but they were four down by half-time.

They stepped up their efforts in the second half but Niamh Melling was unsuccessful with a penalty flick after Garstang kicked the ball off the line.