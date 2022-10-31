The hosts dominated possession but needed two Georgia Marsden goals in the final quarter to turn the match around.

Sefton took the lead midway through the first half but Fylde soon equalised from a short corner by Amy Merrick.

Only three Fylde Hockey Club teams were in action on Saturday

The hosts again found themselves behind against the run of play in the second half but Marsden netted the winner with five minutes left as unbeaten Fylde replaced Timperley at the top.

Fylde 2 won by the same score at Didsbury Greys in North West Division One. Again they had to come from behind, EJ Dunkerley making it 1-1 at half-time with a great strike

Chelsea Atkinson scored one-on-one with the keeper and Emma Savidge made it three as Fylde's winning streak continues.

The other Fylde team in action were the Men's 2, who defeated Kirkby Lonsdale 2 3-1 to go fourth in Division Four North.

Phil Hope scored the only goal of the first half from Adam Bate's strong strike.

Fylde soaked up pressure and doubled their lead when James Dobson's shot was ruled to have crossed the line.

Dobson set up a second for Hope, who was denied a hat-trick by a point-blank save. Andy Lund was player of the match.

Lytham St Annes' senior sides both fell to seven-goal defeats.

The Men lost 7-0 away to Triton in North West Division Two, having travelled to Stoke with only 10 players.

Despite all Triton's pressure, LSA counter-attacked well as Neil Mallalieu and Dave Robbins forced the home keeper into four outstanding saves.

Lytham St Annes Ladies lost 7-2 in the North West Premier Division as the rain subsided at Longridge.

The early stages were even and Darley Harrison equalised with a fine lifted shot, then Longridge launched a barrage of attacks and scored twice in quick succession.

Heads didn't drop as Lara Pilling pulled one back and Livvy Robinson shot just off-target before half-time.

Longridge stepped up a gear in the second half despite some top saves by Emily Peacock. Grace Reddy was player of the match.

LSA 2 were 5-1 winners at home to their Lancaster counterparts in Division Three North (Central).

Lucie McNally opened the scoring and it was 3-0 by half-time. Amy Horrocks scored twice and Lian Botton defended well on debut.

LSA Men's 2 went close to a first win, drawing 2-2 with Preston 5 in Division Four North.