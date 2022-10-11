Keen to return to winning ways after their draw with Doncaster, Fylde pinned back their hosts and took the lead through Pru Lindsey after only five minutes.

Lindsey’s second and a Bo Madden strike from a penalty corner made it 3-0 at half-time. Madden also scored a second with a penalty stroke, following a foul on twin sister Hattie.

Fylde Ladies were away winners over Alderley Edge Picture: FYLDE HC

Flor Zappulla then completed the scoring in the final quarter with Fylde’s second penalty. Excellent midfield play by Bo Madden saw her named player of the game.

The Fylde Men’s senior team, who had made a winning start to the season, lost by the same scoreline to Preston 3 in North West Division Three North.

Fylde rang the changes – and the commitment was evident – but a well-drilled and free-scoring Preston side were 2-0 up at half-time.

Captain Jay Currey led a second-half performance full of effort and desire.

He went close to scoring himself from Steve Whitley’s flick, though the visitors added three more.

The Ladies’ seconds lost by the only goal away to the Lymm first team in NW Division One.

Sally Livesey and Lisa Perry competed strongly in the middle and Sarah Hart dealt well with the one-on-ones.

Fylde conceded only four short corners in the game but the second-half winner came from one of them.

The last short corner went to Fylde and EJ Dunkerley would have equalised from it but for a smart save.

Fylde 3 drew 3-3 with the Preston senior team in Division Two North, having taken the lead before half-time as Esther Thompson latched on to Grace Tomlinson’s pass.

Preston then moved into a 3-1 lead, despite Poppy Chester’s excellent defending, but Tomlinson’s goal paved the way for a spectacular equaliser from Victoria Latham. Eva Earnshaw made some great saves and Tomlinson was player of the match.

Fylde 4 fought hard in their 5-2 defeat at Lytham St Annes 2 in Division Three North (Central) as Lindsey Tait scored both goals and Abbie Warburton was their player of the match.

Fylde 5 were beaten 6-0 by Garstang 3 at Mill Farm, despite Eva Earnshaw’s amazing goalkeeping.

Fylde 6 lost by the same score at Garstang 4, though Dawn Perruzza and Summer Holroyd linked well.

Fylde Men’s 2 have a good record away to Keswick 3 but were beaten 3-2 in Division Four North.

Fylde found themselves two down but rallied before half-time with a fine Bertie Jones goal from Phil Weir’s cross.

Keswick added a third after the break but Fylde again reduced the deficit, Adam Bates shooting between the keeper’s legs, but a goalline clearance denied Nigel Sadler an equaliser.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s senior ladies’ and men’s teams are still searching for their first point of the season.

LSA Ladies started strongly at Kendal in the North West Premier Division, taking a half-time lead through Lucie Ethell following a brilliant run.

The Cumbrians hit back strongly in the second half to win 3-1, though LSA defended well but couldn’t capitalise on their chances.

In Men’s Division Two North, LSA lost 6-3 away to Lancaster University despite Will Dowbiggin’s hat-trick.

Dowbiggin was denied the opening goal by the Lancaster keeper and LSA trailed 3-0 at half-time as they struggled to take their chances.

Strong words at the interval had the desired effect as man of the match Dowbiggin’s treble levelled the scores.

However, LSA were without substitutes and Lancaster finished the stronger, adding three more goals.

Lytham Ladies’ 2 showed the way with a 5-2 victory over Fylde 4, Keziah Edgar opening the scoring.

Lytham had been pegged back by half-time but Francesca Beeby restored the lead before Rachel Gibbs’ free hit was deflected in by Amy Horrocks for Lytham’s third.

It took some top saves by Hannah Shore to keep Fylde at bay before Beeby scored her second with a great run and shot.

Yasmin Torres had a shot saved from a penalty corner but scored LSA’s fifth from the next one before Fylde’s consolation goal two minutes from time. Edgar and Horrocks shared the player of the match award.

The men’s second teams of LSA and Kirkby Lonsdale showed the talent they are developing in a 1-1 draw in Division Four North.

Five U16s made debuts and were all fantastic for LSA, who led at half-time through Lewis Jones’ fine solo goal.

Kirkby made the most of an overlap to equalise as both sides attacked and defended well.

The U14 boys travelled to Oxton in the England Hockey National tournament, defending well to restrict their hosts to a 1-0 half-time lead. It ended 8-0, though the visitors showed great spirit.

