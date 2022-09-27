Winning start to hockey season for Fylde

A strong ladies' side beat Durham University 2-1 in their Vitality Women's Conference North opener at Mill Farm.

Fylde had most of the play and broke the deadlock in the second quarter, when Hattie Madden tapped in after good work down the left by Hannah Cook and Flor Zappulla.

Durham struggled against Fylde's high press but equalised from a penalty stroke.

Fylde Men have a short corner in their opening-day hockey win over Keswick

Hannah Cook restored the lead within minutes and had too much pace and energy for the visitors. Izzy Milbourn's excellent distribution from the back saw her named player of the match.

skills from the back.

Fylde Men are regrouping in North West Three Norrth under new coach Ken Gardiner and the future looks bright.

Fylde won their opener 4-1 against Keswick 2, taking a two-goal lead through poacher Steve Whitley and a calm Adam Ball, who controlled Gaz Sym's accurate pass to round the keeper.

Keswick pulled one back on the stroke of half-time but Jay Currey restored the two-goal lead with a penalty stroke following a found on Adam Ball. Jack Boniface added the fourth a Fylde dominated.

Fylde Ladies 2 also got off to a winning start, 2-1 at Alderley Edge 2 in NW division one.

Beth Ridsdale scored both goals, with disciplined displays from Lisa Perry, Sally Livesey and Dawn Child as Fylde bounced back after Alderly's equaliser.

A young Fylde 3 defeated the South Lakes senior side 4-2 in NW Two North South Lakes 1, taking the lead when Grace Tomlinson converted Lali Atherton's cross.

Fylde fell behind to two goals in two minutes but Atherton equalised by half-time.

Sarah Hart made some fine saves as Tomlinson went on to complete here hat-trick and seal the win.

The first match of the season at Mill Farm saw Fylde 5 beating 2-1 by Chorley Phoenix 2 in Division Four North (Central).

Fylde started a player short and fell behind but captain Debbie McClelland equalised by half-time.

The hosts were reduced to 10 players again and Chorley made their late pressure count, desplte the best efforts of keeper Eva Earnshaw

Fylde 6 were 3-1 winners away to Brookfield 2 in Division Five North (Central).

Fylde started with nine players and fell behind, then the reinforcements arrived and two Charlotte Lavin goals put Fylde ahead at half-time.

Fylde had to defend strongly in the second half and sealed victory when Jessica Jennings scored from Kelly Wiseman's break.

Fylde Men's 2 started the season with a 3-1 derby win away to Lytham St Annes 2 in Division Four North.

Their side made up mostly of last season's third team, Fylde took the lead through Bertie Jones after man of the match Henry Allison (a debutant aged 13) and Oli Adewale combined well.,

LSE equalised but Adewale restored the lead with a deflected shot from the top of the D.

Andy Lund's goalline clearance protected the lead until half-time and Jones' second was the only goal of an open second half.

Lytham St Annes Ladies started their hockey season with a 6-1 defeat by University of Liverpool.

LSA attacked strongly from the start and took the lead when Emily Adams scored from a short corner.

Liverpool hit back to lead 3-1 at half-time despite some fine saves by Niamh Melling.

Lytham worked tirelessly in the second half and everyone game 100 per cent, though they couldn't capitalise on their chances and conceded three more.

Lytham 2 got off to a great start against Clitheroe and Blackburn but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

A perfectly-timed hit by debutant Yasmin Torres gave LSA an early lead which they held until half-time.

Clitheroe equalised and both teams had chances for the winner, Lytham seeing two goals disallowed.

Holly Bond was player of the match and Alicia Calow made two cracking saves playing in goal for the first time.

LSA Men started their campaign with a 3-2 defeat away to Chester 2.

Chester scored first but Joe Ashton stormed forward for the equaliser.

Ben Lavin was outstanding on debut, despite being sent for a cooling off period. He redeemed himself with LSA's second equaliser but Lytham tired and conceded a late winner.

LSA 2 were beaten 3-2 by Fylde (see above).

