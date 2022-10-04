Fylde coast hockey review: Unbeaten start for Women

Missing several players at Mill Farm, Fylde could call on experienced national league players Dawn Childs and Jayne Wilson, along with the talented Amelia Hatton.

Having secured their Conference status last season, Fylde worked hard to deny chances to a fast-starting Doncaster side and grew into the game themselves.

Fylde Hockey Club men's first team in action

Fylde created chances in the second half and had a goal disallowed, though they couldn't take advantage when a Doncaster player was shown a yellow card.

Excellent left-half play by Lucy Partington saw her named player of the game.

Fylde Men lost 2-1 away to Wigton in North West Division Three North.

Fylde 2 beat Windermere 2 by that scoreline in the early game at Mill Farm in Division Four North.

Fylde were grateful for Andy Lund's goal-line clearance before Ollie Holmes opened the scoring following Peter Latimer's run into the D.

The lead was doubled by substitute Bertie Jones, who followed to the letter his instructions to win a short corner and score from it.

A scrappier second half saw Windermere pull one back but Fylde held on, with debutant right-back Scott Versterre was named man of the match

Fylde Ladies' 2 lost at home to their Timperley counterparts by the only goal in North West division one.

The hosts dealt well with Timperley's high press and Katie Barker made a couple of top saves.

Hannah Callagher and Beth Ridsdale tested the Timperley keeper but the visitors took their lead before half-time as their tactic of leaving two forwards high up paid off.

The Fylde attack was crowded out in the second half despite Sally Livesey and Lisa Perry spreading play well in search of an equaliser.

Fylde 3 lost 2-1 away to the Ulverston first team in division two north.

Fylde soon found themselves two down before Lauren Appleyard smashed the ball into the corner of the net from a short corner.

Fylde dominated the rest of the match, with Amy Carter and Lucy Wane bossing the centre, but couldn't find an equaliser against stubborn defence.

Lindsay Tait stepped up to captain Fylde 4 in a 2-0 home defeat by Garstang 2 in Division Three North (Central), Vicky Latham defending courageously to deny Garstang a possible third right at the end.

Fylde 5 came from two goals down to win 3-2 sway to Lancaster Nomads 2 in Division Four North Central.

Charlott Lavin launched the comeback after new player Kayt Coathup had threatened, and Rosie Leil equalised by half-time by a debut goal.

Poppy Milligan scored the winner and Fran Loffter-Thompson secured the points when diving and saving a shot with her head.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club Ladies have started their season in the North West Premier Division with back-to-back defeats.

They lost 3-1 away to unbeaten Chester despite looking strong and creating chances in a goalless first half.

Chester opened the scoring with a deflected strike from a penalty corner and added two more as gaps began to appear.

LSA refused to allow their heads to drop as Emily Adams created chances and Lara Pilling scored the consolation goal LSA deserved. Lucie Ethell was player of the match.

The Men were on the wrong end of a 6-4 scoreline against Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern in North West Division Two.

LSA started their first home game well and took a two-goal lead through Ben Lavin and Myles Child.

Clitheroe hit back only for man of the match Lavin to sweep home his second for a 3-3 half-time scoreline before the visitors dominated the second half.

The clubs' second teams also met in Division Four North but Clitheroe were too well-drilled and won 5-0.

A thrilling comeback by LSA Ladies 2 wasn't quite enough as the Leyland and Chorley first team won 6-4

Hannah Shore made some superb saves but Leyland opened up a 3-1 half-time lead despite Ces Thomas’ fine solo goal.

