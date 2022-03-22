Fylde hockey: Ladies seal Conference status as Lytham St Annes win too

This was achieved with two games to spare following a 2-0 win away to Durham University.

With a full-strength squad, Fylde were soon on top and pressuring a surprised Durham side who had won at Mill Farm this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde Ladies' four senior sides all won at the weekend

And a simple short corner routine paid off as Flor Zappulla and Lucy Woods combined for Hannah Cook to deflect in the opening goal.

Woods then contributed at the other end to deny Durham for a short corner.

The pattern continued into the second half as Fylde continued to press, while Durham's chances were limited and Anya Jackson in goal dealt with any danger.

Fylde doubled their lead late in the third quarter, when Pru Lindsey won possession in midfield and set up Amy Merrick to score at the back post.

Durham pressed high in the final quarter but Fylde maintained possession Cook was named player of the match in Fylde's best performance of the season.

Fylde were 2-1 winners in the Second XI game away to Timperley in North West Division One.

Good passing and movement from the start saw Chelsea Atkinson open the scoring after three minutes.

The hosts equalised with a penalty flick but Fylde won it four minutes from time when Layla Wholey converted a penalty corner.

Fylde 3 were 1-0 winners over the Wigton first team at a sunny Mill Farm in Division Two North. After a nailbiting first half, Fylde started to pass more consistently and Keira Tomes scored the winner with 10 minutes left. Player of the match Amy Carter, Hannah Metcalf and Lucy Wane all made their debut.

Fylde 5 secured a top-four finish in Four North (Central) with a 4-2 win over Lancaster Nomads 2. Boosted by the return of Abi Wensley up front, fired-up Fylde worked hard.

Fylde led 2-1 at half-time and the Nomads closed the gap to 3-2 before Liz Johnson broke clear for the match-clinching fourth goal.

Fylde 6 lost 7-1 away to a hungry Preston 3 in Five North (Central). Lucy Whiteside scored Fylde's goal in the first half.

Fylde Hockey Club Men returned to winning ways after six successive defeats with a 7-4 victory over Liverpool Sefton in North West Division One.

They showed what can be achieved with a full-strength team and fighting spirit as goals by Jordan Payne, Ian Swaine, Chris Walker and captain Gaz Sym, with his customary drag-flick, sealed the points which lifted Fylde out of the relegation places.

Fylde's remaining two games are against the teams immediately above and below them, so their destiny is in their hands.

Fylde 2 lost 15-0 away to the Clitheroe Blackburn first team in their penultimate Three North fixture.

They kept the leaders at bay for a while but Clitheroe were seven up by half-time.

Fylde 3 boosted their survival hopes in Four North with a convincing 6-0 home win over Kirkby Lonsdale 2.

Luke Hitchen scored his first senior goals, with Oli Adewale also scoring twice.

Ollie Greenwood and captain Connor McClelland completed the scoring for Fylde, who have all to play for with two matches left.

Lytham St Annes Ladies’ first team recorded a much-needed win 3-2 away to Longridge. Under-fire in the first 15 minutes of this North West Premier Division match, Lytham showed great determination in defence, then started to find gaps of their own as Longridge's frustration grew.

Emily Adams gave LSA a lead she doubled from Georgia Perkins' disguised pass.

And Malley Parsons made it 3-0 at half-time with a brilliant reverse shot.

Longridge hit back with everything they had in the second half, scoring twice to set up a nerve-jangling final 10 minutes.

But Lytham clung on for three points to be proud of, their third win of the season

LSA Men lost 7-1 away to Timperley 2 in Division One and LSA 2 were beaten 9-4 by runaway Four North leaders Preston 4, though they showed how much they have improved over the course of the season.

They fought hard and created chances as Will Dowbiggin scored a hat-trick and Connor Burnett converted a penalty flick. Will Butcher made some fine saves.