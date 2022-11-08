A reduced Fylde squad didn't take an early chance and Wakefield began to dominate.

Two down at half-time, Fylde then competed more intensely, led by player of the match Dani Merrick in left midfield, but the hosts added two more.

Lytham St Annes Ladies lost their derby against Garstang

Fylde Men returned from a two-week break to draw 2-2 at home to Kirkby Lonsdale in NW Division Three North.

Having missed a penalty in the first half and gone two down in the second, Fylde responded as Adam Ball scored with a drag-flick from a penalty corner.

Ball's second was a carbon copy but Fylde ran out of time for a winner.

The other women's teams all won, Fylde 2 by the only goal against the Lancaster University first team in North West Division One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides had chances and an amazing save by Katie Barker kept it goalless at half-time.

In monsoon conditions, EJ Dunkerley fired the winner into the corner from Olivia John-Haslam's accurate short corner. Fylde defended well to close out victory.

Fylde 3 gave their best display of the season for a 10-0 home win over Kirkby Stephen 2 in Division Two North.

Frankie Margerison opened the scoring in the third minute and Lali Atherton drilled the second between the keeper's legs. Grace Tomlinson scored before Margerison's second and Tomlinson's shot was deflected in by Amy Carter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a second for Atherton and Carter's great strike went in off Victoria Latham to make it 7-0 at half-time.

There was a second for player of the match Carter and a third for Margerison before Natalie Smith completed the scoring.

Fylde 4 enjoyed their first Division Three North (Central) win of the season, 2-0 against an experienced Pendle Forest 3.

Hannah Doyle scored the opener from Fiona Quarmby's cross inside 10 minutes and Jess Egan made it two by half-time from Georgia Nicholls' short corner. Sophia Murray was player of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Abi Johnson went in goal for Fylde 5 in their 6-0 win away to Lancaster 3 in Division Four North (Central).

Kayt Coathup opened the scoring with a penalty flick and more pressure led to goals from Liz Johnson and Kelly Wiseman by half-time.

There was a second for Johnson and Coathup before Debbie McClelland completed the scoring.

Club legend Chris Hills, now turned 70, and 13-year-old player of the match Henry Allison combined for the Fylde Men's 2 goal in a 5-1 defeat by Lancaster and Morecambe 2 in Division Four North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hills smashed home the equaliser and several saves by captain Craig Nutter kept Fylde level until half-time, though their lack of substitutes told in the second half.

A strong performance saw Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's men record their second win in North West Division Two.

They were 4-3 winners over Buxton, who scored first but Dave Robbins controlled an aerial pass to equalise.

Robbins' second and a scrambled third made it 3-1 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LSA had to defend some fast Buxton attacks before Ben Lavin tapped in the fourth.

Two late goals in quick succession meant the final whistle couldn't come too soon for LSA but this was a deserved win.

Lytham Ladies' wait for their first point in the North West Premier continues after a 3-0 derby defeat at Garstang.

LSA had chances in a goalless first half as Ruby Hodgkinson was denied by a fabulous save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Lytham were on the back-foot in the second half despite fine defending by player of the match Amy Horrocks and two goal-line saves from Georgia Perkins.

Two early goals left LSA Ladies 2 facing an uphill struggle in Division Three North away to Lancaster Nomads, who went on to win 5-2.

LSA worked hard and pulled one back by half-time with a reverse lift from Yasmin Torres.

The hosts scored their third before Ces Thomas cut the deficit to a single goal again.

Advertisement Hide Ad